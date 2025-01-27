Kimberly Guilfoyle Drops Evidence She's Not Over Don Jr. With Tacky Accessory
Like a comfort blanket or beloved article of clothing, Kimberly Guilfoyle does not appear ready to get rid of a ring on her left hand –- even if she and Donald Trump Jr. are no longer engaged. Photographs posted to Instagram by David Raptis at an event for the nonprofit organization Place of Hope show that Guilfoyle was in attendance, as she posed with Raptis and another man. But besides Guilfoyle's eye-catching Cruella de Vil fur that topped her shoulders and her buzzingly busy patterned mini dress, our eyes were drawn to the large ring that formed a prominent protrusion on her left hand, which did a very good job of giving the false impression that she was still spoken for. Who knows, maybe she thought she could hide her ringer ring with another inappropriate outfit.
The eye-catching accoutrement felt like a desperate sign that Guilfoyle is still not over Don Jr., despite him and his new love interest, Bettina Anderson, giving plenty of signals that he's moved on. The nonprofit organization Place of Hope's Instagram page cites it as being "a unique faith-based, state-licensed children's organization providing care for children and families in South Florida," which means that Guilfoyle is still close to her and Don Jr.'s old stomping grounds in the Sunshine State, so maybe she was hoping to bump into him at the event and remind him of what he's missing. Then again, Don Jr. and his shockingly younger new girlfriend have also been spotted in Southern Florida -– and we're not sure Guilfoyle is ready to officially confront the truth about her ex-fiance having moved on.
Guilfyole hasn't been subtle about wanting Don Jr. back
Gaudy jewelry is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kimberly Guilfoyle's attempts to get Donald Trump Jr.'s attention. But she really let the cat out of the bag when she went public with a desperate "happy birthday" Instagram post to Don Jr. that served as a photo montage of the best moments that they had together. Guilfoyle must have been posting her way through her feelings, because she shared the images on her Stories, ensuring that they would only serve as a temporary tribute to her ex. However, Page Six captured the evidence. And while we can understand Guilfoyle trying to lure her ex back with fondness, Don Jr. was reportedly too busy swooning the night away in the arms of his new conquest, Bettina Anderson.
Not content to simply lure Don Jr. back with nostalgia, Guilfoyle has also hit back with a revenge bod, as photographs of her slimmed-down figure have hit the internet. Whether it's showing off her legs along with her love of a certain coconut water or showing up to Donald Trump's inauguration in a scandalous red mini dress, Guilfoyle has not wasted an opportunity to try and find her way onto Don Jr.'s phone. But with Don Jr.'s dad finding a way to dispose of Guilfoyle by sending her to the other side of the world as a newly appointed ambassador, we're wondering if she will ditch the play rings and match Don Jr.'s energy by finding a newer, younger Greek love interest of her own.