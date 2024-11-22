Kimberly Guilfoyle Wore Some Seriously Bad Outfits In 2024

There is one figure in the Republican party who loves attention, and no, it's not Donald Trump. We're talking about Kimberly Guilfoyle, once a political adviser to the president-elect as well as arm candy and almost-wife to Donald Trump Jr., though rumors of an affair have left many wondering how long their relationship will last. Guilfoyle has a wonderfully bad habit of wearing outrageous outfits, oftentimes making the party of family values shake its head when she steps in front of cameras in yet another mini skirt or cleavage-baring dress. And with 2024 being an election year, Guilfoyle had plenty of time to trot out her worst outfits, with no shortage of podiums, fundraisers, and political gatherings to show herself off at.

While her bad outfit history seems to be a recurring trait, some credit must be given to her sheer consistency. In a way, we're thankful, because we always have something to write about. So, as we close out 2024, we're taking a look back at some of her best worst wardrobe choices. And with Trump headed back to the White House in 2025, we will be sure to be on fashion watch for whatever bombshells the unflappable Ms. Guilfoyle is ready to bring us in the new year.