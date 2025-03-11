Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tiny Birthday Dress Screams She's Single & Ready To Mingle
Kimberly Guilfoyle made a big deal out of her birthday this year, which uncoincidentally was the first one she celebrated since breaking up with Donald Trump Jr. The political media member held an extravagant party to toast turning 56 years old and flooded her Instagram Stories with reposts from people in her circle who sent her birthday shout-outs. Even though the well-wishes poured in, Guilfoyle was snubbed by the Trumps on her birthday, as none of them made Instagram posts recognizing her big day. A day after her party, Guilfoyle gave fans an eyeful of the sexy dress she wore for the occasion.
On March 10, the former Fox News anchor uploaded a five-photo Instagram carousel that showcased her body-hugging birthday dress. "Here's to new adventures, laughter, and making the most of every moment!" Guilfoyle wrote in the caption. The glittery gold dress was an off-the-shoulder number that had one full sleeve and clung to both her chest and hips. She accessorized with matching gold pumps and a designer bag with gold straps. Guilfoyle posed solo in the first slide, which gave a full view of the minidress. Her post also included pics with her son and snaps with her friends, including a sultry car selfie. One fan noted that the ambassador to Greece had experienced a glow-up. "U look better now than w don jr," they commented. That may have been exactly what Guilfoyle was hoping to hear.
Days before her birthday blowout, Guilfoyle flaunted her curves in another tight-fitting dress. She posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories on March 5 showing off the slinky black ensemble. Guilfoyle wore that revenge dress after Don Jr. packed on the PDA with his new girlfriend at Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, and it was one of several spicy looks she's stepped out in since the split.
Has Kimberly Guilfoyle moved on from Donald Trump Jr.?
Kimberly Guilfoyle sported a busty dress at inauguration festivities for Donald Trump in January. Naturally, Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, were also in attendance. Fortunately, the formerly engaged couple were able to avoid any public drama. "Kim saw Don with Bettina and it was all civil. No negativity," a source told People following the inauguration. That didn't mean the Rumble media member completely ignored her ex-fiancé. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," the insider added.
Perhaps Guilfoyle was well aware of her ex's presence with his model girlfriend and even made calculated moves by picking out revealing outfits, but there have been signs that Guilfoyle has been hitting the dating pool. Guilfoyle and Donald Jr. announced their breakup in December, but they had kept the split under wraps to avoid distracting from Donald's presidential campaign. "Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," a source told Us Weekly in December 2024, shortly after their break became public. According to the insider, over those proceeding months Guilfoyle had "also moved on" and was "dating," but no further details were provided.
On Valentine's Day, a hint was dropped that Guilfoyle was indeed seeing other people. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she alluded to a possible romance when she posted a bouquet of red roses. She also used the day to share yet another photo in a form-fitting minidress.