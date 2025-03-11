Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tiny Birthday Dress Screams She's Single & Ready To Mingle

Kimberly Guilfoyle made a big deal out of her birthday this year, which uncoincidentally was the first one she celebrated since breaking up with Donald Trump Jr. The political media member held an extravagant party to toast turning 56 years old and flooded her Instagram Stories with reposts from people in her circle who sent her birthday shout-outs. Even though the well-wishes poured in, Guilfoyle was snubbed by the Trumps on her birthday, as none of them made Instagram posts recognizing her big day. A day after her party, Guilfoyle gave fans an eyeful of the sexy dress she wore for the occasion.

On March 10, the former Fox News anchor uploaded a five-photo Instagram carousel that showcased her body-hugging birthday dress. "Here's to new adventures, laughter, and making the most of every moment!" Guilfoyle wrote in the caption. The glittery gold dress was an off-the-shoulder number that had one full sleeve and clung to both her chest and hips. She accessorized with matching gold pumps and a designer bag with gold straps. Guilfoyle posed solo in the first slide, which gave a full view of the minidress. Her post also included pics with her son and snaps with her friends, including a sultry car selfie. One fan noted that the ambassador to Greece had experienced a glow-up. "U look better now than w don jr," they commented. That may have been exactly what Guilfoyle was hoping to hear.

Days before her birthday blowout, Guilfoyle flaunted her curves in another tight-fitting dress. She posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories on March 5 showing off the slinky black ensemble. Guilfoyle wore that revenge dress after Don Jr. packed on the PDA with his new girlfriend at Donald Trump's joint address to Congress, and it was one of several spicy looks she's stepped out in since the split.