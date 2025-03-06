Kimberly Guilfoyle Dons Sexy Revenge Dress As Don Jr. Packs On PDA With New Girlfriend
It appears that Donald Trump Jr.'s very public PDA with his new girlfriend could have made its way back to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Donnie was in attendance at Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on March 4 and brought his girlfriend Bettina Anderson along. The socialite seemed less than captivated by the president's lengthy speech and was instead fixated on her beau. Photographers captured Anderson running her finger down his cheek as Junior checked his phone. Those snaps were shared by numerous outlets online, shortly after Guilfoyle made a statement of her own.
Guilfoyle seemingly went into revenge dress-mode on March 5 when she uploaded a spicy selfie to her Instagram Stories. The former Fox News anchor rocked a body-hugging black dress that clung to her hips as she struck a sultry pose for a mirror selfie. Guilfoyle completed the outfit with a matching black choker and black shawl, which was seen resting on the table beside her as her long extensions cascaded down the front of the dress. She tagged both Dior and Christian Louboutin in the post.
Previously, Guilfoyle had crossed paths with her ex-fiancé and his new girlfriend at Donald Trump's inauguration in January. That led to Guilfoyle wearing a busty dress at one of the inauguration festivities, as she was reportedly very aware of her ex's proximity. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," a source told People about Guilfoyle attending the same event as Don Jr. and Anderson. "She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended," they added. That was not the last time Guilfoyle attended the same high-profile event as her ex.
Donald Trump Jr. got backlash for making his relationship Instagram official
Donald Trump Jr. made his relationship with Bettina Anderson Instagram official after the couple went to the 2025 Super Bowl together. Even though they were in a separate suite from Donald Trump, Junior brought his kids along. In an Instagram carousel uploaded on February 9, Don Jr. included a photo posing alongside his new girlfriend, plus pics of her and his kids. The hard Instagram launch of their relationship did not go over well with several fans who felt Donald Jr. had tried to redact Guilfoyle from his life. "Sure are asking your children to shift gears pretty quickly, she's a social climber and is just waiting for a book deal," one Instagram user wrote. Others were dubious of Anderson mingling with the younger Trumps. "Something about that girlfriend i don't trust why do you put your kids through another women," a follower asked. Don Jr.'s new girlfriend made the rounds at the big game, as Anderson also posed for a pic with Brittany Mahomes.
Meanwhile, Kimberly Guilfoyle also attended the Super Bowl. In photos from the event that she posted to her Instagram Stories, she was seen posing alongside Kevin Costner in one snap and Pete Davidson in another. No word on whether the Rumble media member and Donald Jr. ran into each other.
It may not have been ideal for Guilfoyle to see her former fiancé with someone else, but she reportedly planned to stay in touch. "[Guilfoyle] has every intention of maintaining a relationship with [Don Jr.]," a source told Page Six in January.