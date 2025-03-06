Kimberly Guilfoyle Dons Sexy Revenge Dress As Don Jr. Packs On PDA With New Girlfriend

It appears that Donald Trump Jr.'s very public PDA with his new girlfriend could have made its way back to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Donnie was in attendance at Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on March 4 and brought his girlfriend Bettina Anderson along. The socialite seemed less than captivated by the president's lengthy speech and was instead fixated on her beau. Photographers captured Anderson running her finger down his cheek as Junior checked his phone. Those snaps were shared by numerous outlets online, shortly after Guilfoyle made a statement of her own.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Guilfoyle seemingly went into revenge dress-mode on March 5 when she uploaded a spicy selfie to her Instagram Stories. The former Fox News anchor rocked a body-hugging black dress that clung to her hips as she struck a sultry pose for a mirror selfie. Guilfoyle completed the outfit with a matching black choker and black shawl, which was seen resting on the table beside her as her long extensions cascaded down the front of the dress. She tagged both Dior and Christian Louboutin in the post.

Previously, Guilfoyle had crossed paths with her ex-fiancé and his new girlfriend at Donald Trump's inauguration in January. That led to Guilfoyle wearing a busty dress at one of the inauguration festivities, as she was reportedly very aware of her ex's proximity. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," a source told People about Guilfoyle attending the same event as Don Jr. and Anderson. "She knows how beautiful and well dressed Bettina is, and there is no question that she was hurt when her romance with Don ended," they added. That was not the last time Guilfoyle attended the same high-profile event as her ex.