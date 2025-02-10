Brittany Mahomes' Snap With Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Won't Help Her Reputation
Brittany Mahomes may have redeemed her "Republican makeup" disaster at the 2025 Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean she distanced herself from Donald Trump and his cronies where it really counted. While her hubby, Patrick Mahomes, was on the field, Brittany was posing with a member of the Trump posse. If she hadn't already solidified her stance as an honorary member of the Trump family, she certainly has now.
Donald buttered Brittany up ahead of the Super Bowl, taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on February 5 to write, "Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye. This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father." And, at the big game, another person close to the Trump family was doing her own kissing up to Brittany. Donald Trump Jr.'s new flame, Bettina Anderson, took to her Instagram Story to show that she was hanging out with Brittany. While Brittany did not share the photo to her own jam-packed Instagram Story, posing for the photo was enough confirmation on her part that she's all in when it comes to getting cozy with the Trump crew.
Bettina Anderson and Brittany Mahomes could be striking up a friendship
On Super Bowl Sunday, Bettina Anderson shared a photo of her posing alongside Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Mahomes. She tagged them and added the caption, "Beauties inside and out." Anderson's kind words indicated that this was more than just a photo op; it seems she actually bonded with the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's family members.
It's safe to assume that like Donald Trump, Anderson was rooting for the Chiefs and disappointed by their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was also outspoken about her allegiance to the Chiefs. Guilfoyle weaseled her way into the Super Bowl in an outfit Don Jr. surely hated and took to her own Instagram Story to share plenty of photos from the event. Consequently, we can only guess that she must have been pretty jealous that her ex's new girlfriend spent some of the evening with the Mahomes ladies. Unfortunately for her, though, it seems that Brittany will continue to eat up fame from Trump fans wherever she can get it, and we wouldn't be surprised if that means a friendship between her and Anderson is in the works.