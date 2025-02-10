Brittany Mahomes' Snap With Don Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Won't Help Her Reputation

Brittany Mahomes may have redeemed her "Republican makeup" disaster at the 2025 Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean she distanced herself from Donald Trump and his cronies where it really counted. While her hubby, Patrick Mahomes, was on the field, Brittany was posing with a member of the Trump posse. If she hadn't already solidified her stance as an honorary member of the Trump family, she certainly has now.

Donald buttered Brittany up ahead of the Super Bowl, taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, on February 5 to write, "Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye. This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father." And, at the big game, another person close to the Trump family was doing her own kissing up to Brittany. Donald Trump Jr.'s new flame, Bettina Anderson, took to her Instagram Story to show that she was hanging out with Brittany. While Brittany did not share the photo to her own jam-packed Instagram Story, posing for the photo was enough confirmation on her part that she's all in when it comes to getting cozy with the Trump crew.