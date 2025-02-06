Trump Butters Up Brittany Mahomes Ahead Of 2025 Super Bowl Collision With Taylor Swift
Donald Trump showed eagerness to let the world know that he is a giant fan of both Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes when he gushed over them online. Days before the president was set to hit up New Orleans for the Super Bowl, he heaped praise on the high-profile NFL couple. "Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye," Trump wrote on Truth Social on February 6. "See you all on Sunday!" he added after gushing about their child's "great genes." The timing of the post seemed intentional, as the couple announced the birth of their third child weeks earlier. It's likely no coincidence that Trump posted about Patrick and Brittany a day after the Kansas City Chiefs star was asked to comment about the president attending the Super Bowl. "Yeah, I mean it's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, someone that is at the top position in our country," Patrick told reporters on February 5 at a pre-Super Bowl presser.
POTUS had been hyping up possibly seeing the Mahomeses at the Super Bowl for months. The first came time in September 2024 when Trump name-dropped Brittany as a supporter on Truth Social. He also referred to her as the "beautiful Brittany Mahomes" in that post. His shout-out was in response to Brittany facing backlash for liking a Trump post on Instagram a couple of weeks earlier.
Trump may believe he's in tight with Brittany and Patrick, but that could lead to friction at the Super Bowl with one of their besties, Taylor Swift. Swift is going to the game, but unlike Pat and Britt, she has a feud with Trump.
Travis Kelce takes heat for not defending Taylor Swift
Not long after he praised Brittany Mahomes for her support, Donald Trump had harsh words for Taylor Swift over her endorsement of Kamala Harris for the presidential election. "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" the then-Republican-nominee wrote on Truth Social in September 2024. The tension between Swift and Trump was complicated not only by Brittany and Patrick Mahomes seemingly being supporters of the president but also by the "Fearless" singer's relationship with Travis Kelce.
At the same presser where Patrick shared his thoughts on Trump going to the Super Bowl, Kelce was asked to weigh in the controversial political figure's attendance. "That's awesome. It's a great honor," Kelce told the press on February 5. "I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life," he added. That diplomatic response did not go over well with Swifties, who believed that Kelce should have taken an anti-Trump stance. "Weird to say this about a man who openly bullied your girl friend," a person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote after seeing Kelce's response. Others believed it could lead to tension between the tight end and Swift. "He's sleeping on the couch tonight," another commented.
A day before Travis gave his thoughts on Trump coming to the Super Bowl, his brother, Jason Kelce, confirmed that Swift would also be in attendance. "I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full," Jason told People on February 4. With Trump, Swift, the Mahomeses, and the Kelce clan all attending, that means there could be several storylines to follow besides the Kansas City Chiefs vying for a historic third straight Super Bowl.