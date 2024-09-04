Donald Trump Name-Drops Brittany Mahomes As His New MAGA BFF
If Brittany Mahomes was hoping to get a shoutout from a certain felonious former president, she got her wish. The response to Brittany's show of support for Donald Trump predictably began by focusing on her appearance. "I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social. But this isn't really what Brittany did.
Instead of explaining to her fans why she apparently wants Trump back in the Oval Office, Brittany first liked a post on his Instagram page laying out the GOP platform. After facing heavy criticism for supporting a man with a long history of racist behavior, she doubled down by liking a comment that read, "TRUMP-VANCE 2024." While Brittany's husband, Patrick Mahomes, hasn't yet weighed in on the 2024 presidential election, Trump included the NFL quarterback in his post thanking Brittany. "It is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!" he continued.
Some social media users pointed out that Trump's post is the act of a desperate man; it exposes just how badly he desires celebrity support that he's amplifying two likes from a WAG. "His ego must hurt from all the musicians telling him to f*** off," one Redditor theorized. A lot of people also want to know how one musician in particular feels about this situation.
Brittany Mahomes' behavior puts Taylor Swift in a tough spot
Taylor Swift has gotten political in the past, but she has remained silent about the 2024 election so far. She didn't even speak out after Donald Trump shared an AI image on Truth Social that was designed to look like she was endorsing him.
Because Mahomes and Swift are now friends, the former's decision to come out as MAGA has placed her pal in an uncomfortable position. If Swift did plan on endorsing Kamala Harris closer to the election, she must realize that the focus will no longer be solely on the impact her support might make. Instead, there will be countless headlines about the conflict it might cause between her and Mahomes. So, it's possible Mahomes' actions have handed Trump a big win by forcing her friend to choose silence over stirring up drama. It would be a big change from 2020 when Swift fired off a tweet vowing to vote Trump out.
At least Mahomes is letting her fans know where her loyalties lie while Swift is already being criticized for saying nothing about the election. "She painted herself as wanting to be on the 'right side of history' and that she just had to speak up, but now it's crickets?" wrote one Redditor. "Same man, doing even worse things and she chooses now to be silent?" Another fan remarked, "It's an evil time for her to stay silent. It would be very selfish."