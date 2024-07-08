Weird Things About Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift's Friendship

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes first sparked friendship rumors in late 2023, but that's not to say their bond has gone uncontested. Just the reverse, many have been quick to point out things that could put a dampener on the unexpected pairing, from not-so-complimentary past comments to rumors about the friendship being used for clout.

That people have been determined to pinpoint the reasons Swift and Mahomes shouldn't be friends isn't exactly surprising. After all, their touchdown handshake had many seeing red. That said, it doesn't exactly take a hater to see why Brittany's appearance in Kim Kardashian's Skims holiday campaign raised eyebrows. Taking to the comments section of Mahomes' Instagram post sharing the campaign, one wrote, "Promoting skims while being friends with Taylor doesn't sit right with me." Others shared similar sentiments, with another Instagram user making things more personal. "@taylorswift you see this?" they quipped.

On top of that, Mahomes' previous posts had been of a girls' night with Swift. Can we say yikes? For the record, neither Swift nor Mahomes spoke about the situation, and it's possible the campaign had been shot months before the women became friends. Even so, "thanK you aIMee" proved Swift wasn't over her beef with Kardashian, so we wouldn't be shocked if she'd felt some type of way about it, at least at first.