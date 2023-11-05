5 Times Brittany Mahomes Has Defended Her Brother-In-Law Jackson
Brittany Mahomes is perhaps best known for being a WAG — a wife and girlfriend of an athlete — as she is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, many would argue that when she's not in the stands cheering on her hubby or at home taking care of the couple's two children, she's working overtime as her brother-in-law's biggest apologist.
Jackson Mahomes, Patrick's younger brother, who works as an influencer with a hefty TikTok following, is notorious for finding trouble and stirring up controversy. Fortunately for Jackson, he and Brittany are very close, and she is usually always willing and ready to jump to his defense. In fact, the pair is so close that Jackson was even in attendance when Brittany picked out her wedding dress ahead of her lavish nuptials to Patrick. "Beyond thankful for my girls (& Jackson)," she penned in an Instagram post along with the cry-laughing face emoji on the special shopping day. Alas, it's not been all shopping sprees and champagne toasts for the besties! Here's a list of five times Brittany famously rushed to her brother-in-law's defense amid minor and major controversies.
Brittany Mahomes doesn't like a tattletale
As the old saying goes, no one likes a tattletale — especially Brittany Mahomes. On May 15, 2021, Brittany took to her Instagram to wish Jackson a happy 21st birthday. "You are the best Brother, Son, Manager, Bestfriend and an even better Uncle to Sterling, Steel & Silver! We love you so much, and are so incredibly thankful for you!!" she penned in part before adding a postscript at the end. "P.S. — Also Cheers to all the haters that can't tattle tell on him anymore. Time to find a new hobby," she wrote.
As you may recall, Jackson made headlines back in January 2021 when he was caught shotgunning a canned beverage with a napkin strategically placed over it in one of Brittany's Instagram Stories. While the drink in question very well could've been a soda or other non-alcoholic drink, in another clip, Jackson is filmed doing the same thing... only this time, the can was not covered, and it just so happened to be a Coor's Light beer. Ruh-roh.
Brittany Mahomes wants people to leave Jackson Mahomes alone
Sadly, things went from bad to worse for Jackson Mahomes in September 2021 when he was filmed pouring a bottle of water on some boisterous Baltimore Ravens fans after a Kansas City Chiefs loss. In the video, the Ravens fans can be heard taunting Jackson right before he takes matters into his own hands. Later, he doubled down on his poor conduct, tweeting, "They were thirsty." YIKES.
While Jackson's older brother, Patrick Mahomes, went on the record with ESPN and acknowledged that the behavior was "something we don't want to necessarily do," he also noted that "there were things that were said to him and [Patrick's fiancee Brittany Matthews] that you don't see on the clip." Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, however, made no apologies for Jackson's behavior. When Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas weighed in on the altercation with a tweet that read, "Leave Jackson Mahomes alone," Brittany replied with one word: "PREACH."
Brittany Mahomes backed Jackson Mahomes on Twitter
Alas, trouble found Jackson Mahomes again just one month later, in October 2021. During a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Washington Commanders, Jackson was caught making a TikTok video while standing on the late professional football player Sean Taylor's memorial. As you may recall, Taylor was tragically gunned down during a burglary at his Florida residence in November 2007. Following the incident, he issued an apology on Twitter for "accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field." He went on to explain that he wasn't intentionally disrespecting Taylor or his family and instead was directed to stand in that particular area.
As one can imagine, like clockwork, Brittany Mahomes immediately backed Jackson by simply retweeting his apology. It's entirely possible, however, that she felt somewhat complicit in the affront as she also filmed an Instagram story while standing in the same area.
Brittany Mahomes told Jackson Mahomes trolls to 'shut up'
Brittany Mahomes didn't mince any words during a round of "Ask Me Anything" on Instagram in April 2023. During the game, one user's question regarding her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes seemingly hit a nerve for the famous WAG and influencer. "How do you feel about the comments about your BIL?" the user asked. And that's when she opted to seize the moment and come running to his defense once again."They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way, and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s*** about him," she clapped back in her answer. "So it's best to just shut up," she added.
Some might argue, however, that Brittany is quick to come to Jackson's defense because she also knows how it feels to be judged on such a large scale. In fact, in 2019, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy lumped the pair together when he publicly questioned whether Brittany and Jackson were "The Two Dumbest Humans On Earth." Ouch.
Brittany Mahomes penned a couple of cryptic posts following Jackson Mahomes sexual assault charges
On a more serious note, Jackson Mahomes was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery on May 3 due to an incident that occurred in early March. "He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old owner of Aspen Restaurant & Lounge, told the Kansas City Star about the alleged incident. Jackson was subsequently released on a $100,000 bond. Following his release, Mahomes' attorney issued a statement wherein he proclaimed his client's innocence. "Jackson has done nothing wrong," he declared. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser, including the statements of several witnesses."
While Brittany Mahomes hasn't directly commented on Jackson's legal trouble, some have speculated that she may have issued a few intentionally ambiguous posts in reference to the sexual assault allegations against her brother-in-law. On May 15, Brittany posted a series of curious quotes to her Instagram Stories. The first read, "As you get older you start to understand the difference between friends and associates, family and blood, business and work, love and lust, want and need. And most of all what's important and what's not." Meanwhile, the second read, "Unfortunately, a lot of y'all met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser. Let me reintroduce myself, I burn bridges as needed." Hmm... certainly some food for thought. TBD, we suppose.