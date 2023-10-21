A Look Back At Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Wildly Luxurious Wedding
Considering his $503 million NFL contract, it's no surprise that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' 2022 wedding was a lavish affair.
As one of the best quarterbacks in football, Patrick Mahomes has dominated the league since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft. This also came after his stellar collegiate career at Texas Tech and one consistent part of his success throughout the years was his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews by his side. The couple began dating in 2012 when both were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas, Mahomes a sophomore and Matthews a junior. She once shared a cute throwback photo of the two of them in school together before he became one of the biggest stars in the world. The athletically gifted high school sweethearts stayed together even through long distance when Matthews played professional soccer in Iceland. The couple had their first daughter Sterling Skye in 2021 and the following year became husband and wife. This came after Mahomes reached the peak of pro football, leading his team to victory and becoming the youngest quarterback ever to win the Super Bowl MVP award.
Not the only one in the relationship having all the fun, Brittany reportedly became close with Taylor Swift after the singer began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift can take note of Patrick and Brittany, who seem to be madly in love based on her adorable social media photos. Here's a look back at the famous couple's lavish big day.
A total touchdown of a wedding
Patrick Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews in 2020 after earning the ring for his Super Bowl victory and then giving out another ring. Mahomes even admitted he was more nervous proposing than playing in the championship game. When it came to wedding planning, the couple decided to go about as far away from Kansas City as imaginable. "I wanted somewhere where people couldn't just pull up to," she told People. They also wanted somewhere with great memories as a couple and decided to get married in the same place as their first vacation together: Maui, Hawaii. On the big day, the footballer wore a gray suit with Christian Louboutin loafers, which can cost over $1,000 a pair. As for Brittany, she wore a stunning, custom Versace wedding dress, with input from the brand's famous creative director. "My stylist, Versace, and myself worked together to create it," she told fans on Instagram. The sporty couple didn't have to choose when it came to flavors for the wedding cake, as they picked three different varieties in one. "Carrot cake, red velvet & his cake was cookies & cream," Brittany revealed.
Before saying "I do," the youngest Mahomes, 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, was one of the flower girls. She walked — rather, drove down the aisle in a baby-blue, baby-sized Bentley. "Having your daughter a part of your wedding, just hits different," Brittany captioned in an Instagram post of Sterling Skye throughout the day with mom and dad.
The big thank you from the newlyweds
During the wedding ceremony in Hawaii, Patrick Mahomes picked his younger brother Jackson to be the best man. As for his wedding party, the quarterback included his teammate and friend Travis Kelce. Brittany Mahomes meanwhile picked several of her best friends to be in her bridal party. Saying yes to being a part of the couple's big day was made even sweeter by the lavish wedding invitations sent to all the groomsmen and bridesmaids. For the women, Brittany sent them a box complete with a customized silk robe with their name on it plus a bracelet by Cartier worth nearly $7,000. Jackson revealed the men's gift box, which included a customized flask and a luxury Rolex Submariner watch worth as much if not more than the ladies' bracelets. While extravagant, these costs were only a drop in the bucket for Mahomes. In 2020, he signed a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth a staggering $503 million. At the time, it was the biggest contract ever for any athlete in any sport.
After the wedding ceremony, everyone had some fun in the tropical paradise. At night, Patrick changed into what appeared to be a matching shirt and shorts by Louis Vuitton to dance with his new wife. Brittany also had a change of clothes better suited for the dance floor in a white tulle dress. Also spotted on the dance floor was Kelce with his girlfriend at the time, Kayla Nicole.