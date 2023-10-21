A Look Back At Patrick And Brittany Mahomes' Wildly Luxurious Wedding

Considering his $503 million NFL contract, it's no surprise that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' 2022 wedding was a lavish affair.

As one of the best quarterbacks in football, Patrick Mahomes has dominated the league since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft. This also came after his stellar collegiate career at Texas Tech and one consistent part of his success throughout the years was his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews by his side. The couple began dating in 2012 when both were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas, Mahomes a sophomore and Matthews a junior. She once shared a cute throwback photo of the two of them in school together before he became one of the biggest stars in the world. The athletically gifted high school sweethearts stayed together even through long distance when Matthews played professional soccer in Iceland. The couple had their first daughter Sterling Skye in 2021 and the following year became husband and wife. This came after Mahomes reached the peak of pro football, leading his team to victory and becoming the youngest quarterback ever to win the Super Bowl MVP award.

Not the only one in the relationship having all the fun, Brittany reportedly became close with Taylor Swift after the singer began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift can take note of Patrick and Brittany, who seem to be madly in love based on her adorable social media photos. Here's a look back at the famous couple's lavish big day.