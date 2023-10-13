Brittany Mahomes Has Clearly Had A Major Transformation

By being visible and vociferous, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has become one of those WAGs who some people can't stand. Sometimes, she gets chirped at for engaging in social media behavior that's common among frustrated football fans, such as blasting the refs for making bad calls. Brittany also isn't above quarreling with her critics. In response to a Chiefs fan who suggested that her online activity was making the team look bad, she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021, "In the nicest way possible ... Shut up."

While she might come off as someone who has a pretty thick skin, Brittany has admitted that the attention she gets as a high-profile WAG isn't always easy to deal with. She boasts over 1.4 million Instagram followers at the time of this writing, but social media doesn't make the best support system; many of the people who comment on her photos are not fans. "Ever since my platform has grown, the hate and the rude people have continued to grow, as well," she said in a 2020 video for Vitality.

Thriving in Brittany's world doesn't just require mental toughness. She decided to pursue a career in the fitness industry, so she spends a lot of time exercising to maintain her physical strength. Staying fit has been important to her since she was just a small-town girl growing up in Texas, and Patrick was around back then to witness the beginning of her remarkable transformation firsthand.