Brittany Mahomes Has Clearly Had A Major Transformation
By being visible and vociferous, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has become one of those WAGs who some people can't stand. Sometimes, she gets chirped at for engaging in social media behavior that's common among frustrated football fans, such as blasting the refs for making bad calls. Brittany also isn't above quarreling with her critics. In response to a Chiefs fan who suggested that her online activity was making the team look bad, she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021, "In the nicest way possible ... Shut up."
While she might come off as someone who has a pretty thick skin, Brittany has admitted that the attention she gets as a high-profile WAG isn't always easy to deal with. She boasts over 1.4 million Instagram followers at the time of this writing, but social media doesn't make the best support system; many of the people who comment on her photos are not fans. "Ever since my platform has grown, the hate and the rude people have continued to grow, as well," she said in a 2020 video for Vitality.
Thriving in Brittany's world doesn't just require mental toughness. She decided to pursue a career in the fitness industry, so she spends a lot of time exercising to maintain her physical strength. Staying fit has been important to her since she was just a small-town girl growing up in Texas, and Patrick was around back then to witness the beginning of her remarkable transformation firsthand.
Patrick Mahomes is her high school sweetheart
Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) hails from Tyler, Texas. On "The @HoboDia Show" in 2016, she said that her parents got divorced when she was just a toddler. She started playing soccer at age 4, and her parents soon found themselves attending an array of different athletic events. "I was that kid that played every sport. I played softball, basketball; I did track," Brittany told Vitality.
While attending Whitehouse High School, Brittany also joined the cheerleading squad. She decided to quit her junior year — which is when she developed romantic feelings for a certain member of the football team. Patrick Mahomes was a sophomore at the time, and he and Brittany had been close friends for a year. "But I never liked him," she said. However, Brittany started to view him in a different light when he got her a Valentine's Day gift as a joke. "I thought it was the cutest thing in the world," she recalled. "Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting, 'Kiss her! Kiss her!'" While taking the GQ Sports Couples Quiz in July 2023, Brittany and Patrick revealed that their first date took place at Olive Garden. Brittany's first job was also at a local restaurant; she made Texas Roadhouse customers happy by serving them those mouth-watering rolls.
Around the same time she started dating Patrick, Brittany got serious about soccer. She was an All-East Texas forward as a senior in 2013, finishing the year with 22 goals and five assists.
Brittany Mahomes broke a soccer record in college
Brittany Mahomes decided to attend college at The University of Texas at Tyler. "I didn't even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school," she told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it." Her university choice also allowed her to remain close to Patrick Mahomes while he finished his final year of high school.
After Patrick graduated, he put a great deal of distance between himself and Brittany by enrolling at Texas Tech University. The school is located in Lubbock, which is over a six-hour drive from Tyler. While speaking about their long-distance relationship on "Shootin' It with Soph" in 2018, Brittany confessed, "We've had bumps in the road through college." It was difficult for her to cheer for Patrick in person because soccer season and football season took place at the same time, but she was able to drive and fly to a few of his games.
During her senior year, Brittany set multiple single-season soccer records at UT Tyler, including scoring 18 goals and 40 points. She also scored four hat tricks. "I don't know where it came from, but I just got this insane attitude, drive," she told Vitality. When the media took interest in her success, Brittany was able to utilize what she'd learned from observing her NFL-bound boyfriend's interactions with the press.
Why she cut her soccer career short
Brittany Mahomes graduated from UT Tyler with a degree in kinesiology. In a 2016 interview for the UT Tylers Athletics website, she said that she hoped to get a job as a physical therapy assistant. But in 2017, she got a huge opportunity to extend her soccer career when the professional Icelandic team UMF Afturelding/Fram offered her a contract. "I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love," she told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Patrick Mahomes got drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs that same year, so it made sense for Brittany to hang up her cleats after just one season abroad. She also told Vitality that she realized her true calling was helping other people get fit.
During her "Shootin' It with Soph" interview, Brittany said that she didn't add a weight-lifting regimen to her fitness routine until she was in college. But by 2018, she knew her way around a gym. She had become a certified personal trainer and was ready to share her expertise with others, so she launched her Brittany Lynne Fitness website. Initially, it had two at-home workouts on it. "One is a HIIT workout and one is a booty workout," she said. "... I had a lot of people message me for workout guides and stuff, so now I just kind of wanted to give them something that they can go to when they ask for that."
Brittany Mahomes had a horrible game day experience
Brittany Mahomes didn't start living large as soon as she achieved official NFL WAG status in 2017. According to GQ, she and Patrick Mahomes spent their first off-season living with Brittany's father at his house. Those early years were also rough because Brittany had to adjust to becoming a favorite target of the haters and trolls who come out in full force on game day. In 2018, some of them figured out what her phone number was, forcing her to change it. "People were texting me and harassing me and saying all these mean, hateful things to me," she said on "Shootin' It with Soph."
That November, Brittany suffered a tragic loss ahead of a Kansas City Chiefs game. Her stepfather, Paul Massey, was waiting to enter Arrowhead Stadium when he collapsed. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Brittany wrote, "Today is a day I will never forget! Directly after this picture I sprinted to the front entrance to see my step dad passed out! He did not come back from this and he was called to heaven today!" The photo included with her post showed Brittany smiling on the sidelines.
Per Yahoo! Sports, Patrick later told reporters that the Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid informed him about the death of Brittany's stepfather after the game was over. "She's back home now with her mom and her family," Patrick said of his then-girlfriend. "... Hopefully I'll be able to see them over Thanksgiving break."
The new homeowner's message for her haters
Brittany Mahomes faced some of her haters in the wild during a December 2019 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots. It was an away game, and being stuck in enemy territory was an unpleasant experience for her and her bestie brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes. "As soon as we sit down, drunk dude 'hey everyone this is patrick mahomes girl and brother, let's give them s***' This shall be fun," she tweeted. In a later update, she revealed that the harassment got so bad that she and Jackson had to be moved by Gillette Stadium security.
Brittany's online haters were still out in full force, as well. On "Shootin' It with Soph," she said that calling her "ugly" was one of their favorite insults. "It's hard, just because everyone has feelings. I have feelings just like they do," she said. But in July 2019, she let her trolls know that she wasn't going to let them shame her over her appearance. "Me, when you get told all the time your boyfriend could do so much better," she captioned a pair of bikini pics on Instagram.
Brittany's haters were likely seething with jealousy when she and Patrick purchased a $1.8 million home that February. In a Bleacher Report video, Patrick said that he gave Brittany and an interior designer complete control over their new space's decor, save for a print of a tattooed baby that he insisted on hanging over their living room mantel.
Brittany Mahomes' incredible ring season
Brittany Mahomes celebrated her husband's 2020 Super Bowl win by taking to the field and rewarding him with plenty of PDA. In one game day Instagram snapshot, she's shown straddling Patrick Mahomes as he holds her up. In another, Brittany's preparing for a celebratory smooch. "We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY," she captioned that pic. While victory tasted sweet for the Mahomes, Brittany just couldn't win with her Instagram followers. "YOU didn't do anything and YOU don't deserve anything, the MEN on the team do," read one response to her post. Another person predicted that Patrick would never propose to Brittany, but just months later, her haters got another reason to pout when she got some bling to rival Patrick's Super Bowl ring.
Patrick made the first of September a date to remember for Brittany by popping the question after the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium. "Ring SZN," he captioned an Instagram Stories pic of Brittany's stupendous sparkler. One expert told Page Six that the ring could have cost Patrick as much as $800,000, and he had that money to spend after signing his record-breaking contract extension worth over $500 million that July.
Patrick told KCSP 610 Sports Radio that he was more nervous about proposing than he was about playing in the Super Bowl. "You don't think it's going to be nerve-racking, especially when you've been with someone for so long," he said, "but before you get on that knee, man, your heart's racing."
This NFL WAG misread a pregnancy test
In September 2020, Brittany Mahomes announced that she and Patrick Mahomes were expecting their first child together. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," she wrote on Instagram. Her post included two pictures of the parents-to-be holding a sonogram photo. During an Instagram Live, Brittany revealed that she took a pregnancy test while on vacation and initially thought it was negative. "I thought I was all good to go — ready to party," she recalled. "... And I had a weird feeling, and I went back and checked just to make sure, and then it said positive. ... I just started crying and freaking out." Patrick joined her in the bathroom, and they celebrated the happy moment together. The Mahomes' dogs later helped them announce that they were having a girl. Patrick shared an Instagram video of the two canines creating pink pawprints with their paint-dipped feet.
Brittany continued posting videos of her workouts on Instagram during her pregnancy and apparently faced some criticism for it. "I truly had no idea how many people actually think working out during pregnancy is not good....my oh my," she tweeted that October. Brittany even helped Patrick train, per Men's Health. She got pregnant during the pandemic's first year, so Patrick was spending a lot of time at home. "It makes me feel like a lazy bum whenever I'm not working out and she's working out," said Patrick. "So she holds me accountable in that way."
Her daughter's name almost went to a pet
Before their daughter was born, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes already had two fur babies to keep them busy, a pit bull named Steel and a cane corso named Silver. During an April 2023 Instagram Q&A, Brittany revealed that they almost gave their daughter's moniker to Silver. "Then I said no, I want that to be my daughter's name, so then we came up with Silver to go with Steel," she wrote. In February 2021, Sterling Skye added a little more shine to the metallic Mahomes fam.
Brittany and Patrick didn't just have baby names on the brain in 2021. That same year, Brittany helped choose the new name of the National Women's Soccer League that she co-owned: the Kansas City Current. Patrick had suggested calling the team the Fountains as a nod to the nickname of the city that he now calls home. "I gave my input and it was shot down," he told The Kansas City Star. "They came up with a better name than I thought." Brittany had joined the team's ownership group the prior year and was busy making sure that it would flourish; construction was underway on the Current's new stadium, the first venue of its kind built solely for a women's pro team.
Brittany made yet another big business move in 2021 by partnering with Balance Athletica, making it possible for her to get paid for wearing the brand's apparel in her workout videos.
What she learned from that champagne incident
Two weeks after Brittany Mahomes gave birth to her first child, she got a big compliment from her brother-in-law. "Hey @brittanylynne did you even have a baby?" Jackson Mahomes wrote in a post on his Instagram Story. A few months later, Brittany gave a bikini pic a humorous caption about one of the perks of being a new mother. "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand," she wrote. Most likely, she was responding to trolls who believed that she'd gotten breast implants.
When football season rolled around, Brittany's haters had to watch her hubby continue to kill it on the field while she rocked her best red 'fits. Her critics were always primed to pounce if she made one wrong move, and in January 2022, they tried to rain on her parade after she made it rain champagne.
While celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, Brittany filmed herself spraying champagne on the Chiefs' fans who were seated below her suite. In an apparent response to those who had complained about her behavior being rude and disrespectful, she tweeted, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." When she later discussed her divisive celebration during a July 2023 appearance on "CBS Mornings," she was regretful, but not for spraying the champagne. "I ultimately learned that you don't have to share everything that you do in your life," she said.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes got married in Maui
The year 2022 was a big one for Brittany Mahomes. She got to show off some of her best festival wear at Coachella; celebrate 10 years of being Patrick Mahomes' one-and-only; share the happy news that she was pregnant with baby No. 2; and announce the launch of her own line of athletic wear, the Vitality x Brittany Mahomes Skye Collection. She also got to walk down the aisle with her high school sweetheart. Becoming a bride was on Brittany's mind when she and Patrick rang in their first New Year as parents. "2022, the year I get to marry you," she wrote on Instagram.
For their wedding venue, Brittany and Patrick decided to get married in Maui. Brittany later explained the choice on her Instagram Story. "We took our first vacation there together and we have just loved it ever since. The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn't just pull up to lol," she wrote. For their March 2022 nuptials, Brittany wore a custom Versace gown with crystal-trimmed geometric cutouts on the bodice. The back featured a long train and a bustle that resembled a huge bow. The Mahomes' wedding party included Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was one of Patrick's groomsmen. Brittany listed some of her favorite wedding moments on Instagram, one of which was "Sterling rolling down the [a]isle in a Bentley while eating her crackers."
Her second child also got a metallic moniker
While partying with their loved ones in June 2022, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes found out that they were having a baby boy. Brittany posted an Instagram video of the couple shooting water guns loaded with blue liquid. Patrick celebrated the sex reveal by jumping in a pool.
That November, Brittany attended a Chiefs game to cheer her husband on just one day prior to giving birth to their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Patrick later told reporters that Jackson Mahomes came up with the idea of adding the "Bronze" to his nephew's name. His inspiration was his niece Sterling's metallic moniker. "We wanted, obviously, them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever," Patrick said of why he liked his brother's suggestion.
Patrick was impressed with how efficiently his wife handled giving birth for the second time. "She was like, 'All right, [it's] time to go have the baby now,' and she went out there and then the baby was here, and then she's back moving again the next day," he recalled in the 2023 Netflix docuseries "Quarterback." A month after Bronze's birth, Brittany praised Sterling for being an awesome older sister. "So many people were trying to put this negative idea of how much she was gonna hate not being the only child into my head & it was kind of starting to upset me," Brittany wrote on Instagram.
Brittany Mahomes scored a Met Gala invite
Brittany Mahomes kicked off 2023 by preparing to attend her third Super Bowl as a WAG. This time around, she had two young kids in tow. "This is an amazing accomplishment for Patrick, and we knew we wanted both kids there to witness it and support their Dad!" Brittany told USA Today. "Overwhelming, maybe, but that's pretty normal for our life in general!" She also revealed that she brought some help with her, and having someone to keep an eye on the kids likely came in handy when she and Patrick Mahomes scored an invite to the 2023 Met Gala.
After Brittany helped Patrick celebrate his second Super Bowl win, she basically won the title of the NFL WAGs' fashion MVP. Brittany walked the red carpet in a white off-the-shoulder gown that featured a wrap skirt with a high slit. The top of the bodice was trimmed with silver sequined fabric, which complemented her chandelier earrings and platform heels. She and Patrick both wore designs by Hugo Boss.
The glamorous couple fit right in with the glitterati, and they had a mansion to go home to that rivaled those of their fellow attendees. That same year, they finished building their palatial dream house, which included a par-3 golf course and a half-sized football field, per the New York Post. Further proving that the Mahomes are a family of sports fanatics, Patrick joined his wife as one of the co-owners of the Kansas City Current in January 2023.
A fashion disaster followed by a family emergency
Brittany Mahomes got a penalty flag for a fashion fail at the ESPY Awards in July 2023. She was there to watch Patrick Mahomes accept his awards for best NFL player and best male athlete, but she risked overshadowing him with her daring look. Her black Versace gown featured large cutouts on the stomach and in the center of the bust. The top resembled two large pockets with strategically placed buttons. "Out of all the dresses available in the ENTIRE WORLD That's the one you that you said, yup, that's the one, that's the look I'm going for," wrote one Instagram critic. Some of Brittany's followers also weren't fans of her lined lips, heavy cat-eye, and curly updo. "You look like a teenager in middle school instead of a football wife," read one comment about her busy beauty look.
It was motherhood, not fashion, that dominated Brittany's conversation with Us Weekly at the ESPYs. She said she enjoys the NFL off-season because she gets more help from her hubby at home. "He's the best coach and dad," she said.
It's especially nice to have a spouse around for support when there's a family emergency. A month after the ESPYs, Brittany revealed that little Bronze Mahomes had a big health scare. "We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "The scariest 30 min of my life."
Did Brittany Mahomes lose a friend over Taylor Swift?
For a fleeting moment, at least, Brittany Mahomes got to experience what it's like to be a member of Taylor Swift's girl squad. When Swift showed up at a Chiefs game to cheer for Travis Kelce for the first time in September 2023, there was speculation on social media that Patrick Mahomes' wife wouldn't like sharing the spotlight with the pop star. But the WAG proved there was no bad blood there by partying with Swift the following weekend. During their night out at Emilio's Ballato in NYC, they were joined by "Gossip Girl" alum Blake Lively and former "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner. "Everyone is in a great mood and looked like they were ready to have some fun," a source told ET.
After Brittany indulged her inner Swiftie, Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, reportedly unfollowed her on Instagram. The two women's friendship once went beyond hanging out simply because they were both WAGs; they continued spending time together after Kelce and Nicole broke up. In August 2023, Nicole even planned a surprise party for Brittany's 28th birthday. She shared videos on her Instagram Story of a stunned Brittany covering her face and blowing out candles on a birthday cake. "A special bday surprise for a special girl," Nicole wrote. Maybe Nicole isn't happy about Swift trying to make friends with Brittany Mahomes. But how could she turn down an invite to hang out with someone who might sympathize with her "Champagne Problems?"