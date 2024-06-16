Brittany Mahomes' Copycat Dress Is Her Latest Desperate Attempt To Be Taylor Swift

Just like any Swiftie attending an Eras Tour concert, it seems that Brittany Mahomes set out in search of an outfit that pays homage to one of Taylor Swift's sparkly stage outfits. But Brittany didn't wear her Swift-inspired look to one of the singer's shows — instead, she used it to outshine her husband, Patrick Mahomes, at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Brittany has a proclivity for wearing outfits that just don't work, but she's tried to up her fashion game. On Instagram, she identified the stylist behind her latest eye-catching ensemble as Venetia Kidd. As noted by People, Kidd worked with Swift on her Eras Tour costumes, which helps explain why Brittany's red dress slightly resembled the tinsel coats that Swift wears while performing "Karma." So, yes, Brittany is so desperate to be like her bestie that she has hired one of her stylists.

Unfortunately, the tinsel that bedecked Brittany's gown looked limp and sad when compared to Swift's lush, layered coat. And her shimmery dress was just begging to be roasted. It looked like she plucked the pom poms off some poor Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders or repurposed the photo backdrop of an office Christmas party. The tinsel was also reminiscent of the garland that auto dealerships hang up during Memorial Day sales. At least Brittany did not have to worry about Swift stealing her thunder by wearing something better to the ring ceremony.