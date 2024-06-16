Brittany Mahomes' Copycat Dress Is Her Latest Desperate Attempt To Be Taylor Swift
Just like any Swiftie attending an Eras Tour concert, it seems that Brittany Mahomes set out in search of an outfit that pays homage to one of Taylor Swift's sparkly stage outfits. But Brittany didn't wear her Swift-inspired look to one of the singer's shows — instead, she used it to outshine her husband, Patrick Mahomes, at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony.
Brittany has a proclivity for wearing outfits that just don't work, but she's tried to up her fashion game. On Instagram, she identified the stylist behind her latest eye-catching ensemble as Venetia Kidd. As noted by People, Kidd worked with Swift on her Eras Tour costumes, which helps explain why Brittany's red dress slightly resembled the tinsel coats that Swift wears while performing "Karma." So, yes, Brittany is so desperate to be like her bestie that she has hired one of her stylists.
Unfortunately, the tinsel that bedecked Brittany's gown looked limp and sad when compared to Swift's lush, layered coat. And her shimmery dress was just begging to be roasted. It looked like she plucked the pom poms off some poor Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders or repurposed the photo backdrop of an office Christmas party. The tinsel was also reminiscent of the garland that auto dealerships hang up during Memorial Day sales. At least Brittany did not have to worry about Swift stealing her thunder by wearing something better to the ring ceremony.
Why Brittany Mahomes didn't get to hang with Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's love story with Travis Kelce was still going strong when the Super Bowl ring ceremony took place. Unfortunately, the event coincided with the U.K. leg of Swift's Eras Tour, so she was unable to attend. This meant that Brittany Mahomes didn't get a red-carpet photo op with the 14-time Grammy winner — so she had to settle for posing with her three-time Super Bowl champ hubby instead.
Swift and Mahomes seemed to become the best of friends during football season, and it didn't take long for Mahomes to start taking style notes from the singer. According to Page Six, the former soccer player even purchased the same gray Area mini-dress Swift sported on her Time magazine cover. Mahomes wore the bejeweled garment to a bachelorette party in late February.
While she might want to look like Swift, some sources have claimed Mahomes doesn't have a tight bond with the "Fortnight" hitmaker — they say that she's just "down bad" for fame. "[Mahomes] has wanted to be relevant for so long and finally found her in," an insider told the Daily Mail of why the WAG has seemingly latched onto Swift. They added, "She is an opportunist who is clearly not a girl's girl." It would be interesting to know if Swift finds Mahomes stealing her style flattering — or if she sees this "Single White Female" sitch as a red flag.