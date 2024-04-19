Taylor Swift Ends Kim Kardashian With thanK You aIMee & Uses North West As The Knife

Taylor Swift has long spoken about how her feud with Kim Kardashian affected her mental health, so it's no surprise that "Tortured Poets: Anthology" features a song about it. Granted, we never expected her to use North West to cut even deeper — but that's exactly what she did in "thanK you aIMee."

It's pretty clear from the get-go that "thanK you aIMee" is aimed at Kardashian. After all, the capitalized letters are hardly subtle, especially since Swift sings in the bridge, "I changed your name, and any real defining clues." However, for anyone who missed that detail and found themselves asking who Aimee was and what she did, the lyrics are a pretty decent giveaway. For one, she references, ahem, "aIMee" writing mocking headlines about her. While the bully in question writes said headlines in their hometown paper, most of us will remember that at the height of their feud, Kardashian spoke directly to Swift's beef with Kanye West over his mention of her in his song "Famous." She did so in a GQ interview — and, of course, that was referenced in the article's title. Headlines galore.

So, how does North come into this? After all, even with all of North's memorable media moments, she's still just a kid and can't really be linked to the feud. As it turns out, her TikTok career probably played a role.