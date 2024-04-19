Taylor Swift Ends Kim Kardashian With thanK You aIMee & Uses North West As The Knife
Taylor Swift has long spoken about how her feud with Kim Kardashian affected her mental health, so it's no surprise that "Tortured Poets: Anthology" features a song about it. Granted, we never expected her to use North West to cut even deeper — but that's exactly what she did in "thanK you aIMee."
It's pretty clear from the get-go that "thanK you aIMee" is aimed at Kardashian. After all, the capitalized letters are hardly subtle, especially since Swift sings in the bridge, "I changed your name, and any real defining clues." However, for anyone who missed that detail and found themselves asking who Aimee was and what she did, the lyrics are a pretty decent giveaway. For one, she references, ahem, "aIMee" writing mocking headlines about her. While the bully in question writes said headlines in their hometown paper, most of us will remember that at the height of their feud, Kardashian spoke directly to Swift's beef with Kanye West over his mention of her in his song "Famous." She did so in a GQ interview — and, of course, that was referenced in the article's title. Headlines galore.
So, how does North come into this? After all, even with all of North's memorable media moments, she's still just a kid and can't really be linked to the feud. As it turns out, her TikTok career probably played a role.
Taylor Swift predicted that North West would sing the song
Back in January 2023, Kim Kardashian and North West took to their TikTok account to share a video of the two dancing to Taylor Swift's "Shake it off." It seems that served as inspo for Swift when writing "thanK you aIMee," because, during the song's bridge, she speaks about her hometown nemesis' child singing along to the diss track she'd put out in response to all the bullying. "And one day, your kid comes home singin' / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you," she croons. Yikes.
While the dig is certainly unexpected, it's not at all a far-fetched idea that West would sing along. After all, she's already taken a liking to some of Swift's other songs. However, something tells us West will figure out the song is about her mother. After all, we'll say it again, the name change Swift sings about is far from under the radar. What's more, West is known to be a pretty savvy kid.
Not that a diss track about West's mom would ever stop her from belting it out, though. West's trolling of her mom is pretty well-documented, with the youngster calling Kardashian out for claiming to love Olivia Rodrigo despite not listening to her and telling her mother her house is ugly when she's upset. In other words, Swift may have just contributed to some serious tension in Kardashian's household.
Taylor slammed Kim's attempts at making nice
North West reference aside, "thanK you aIMee" makes it clear that the beef between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift is far from over. In fact, while Kardashian has hinted that she's long moved on from the feud and even claimed to be a fan of Swift's music, the latter rubbishes that in the song. "And maybe you've reframed it / And in your mind you never beat my spirit black and blue / I don't think you've changed much," she sings.
Well, with Swift seemingly bringing West into the dialogue, something tells us we're about to see for ourselves if that's the case. After all, while "thanK you aIMee" doesn't say anything unkind about West, Kardashian is known to be very protective over her family. In fact, she told GQ that the only reason she called Swift out at the start of their feud was because she wanted to protect her then-husband.
Of course, not everything in the song is a diss against Kardashian. Kinda. At the end of "thanK you aIMee," Swift thanks her bully for motivating her to become who she is today. "Screamed 'Thank you, Aimee' to the night sky, and the stars are stunnin' / 'Cause I can't forget the way you made me heal," she belts out. Hey, maybe that counts for something. All we'll say is that we'd love to be a fly on Kardashian's wall as she dissects the lyrics.