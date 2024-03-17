Media Moments North West Can't Erase
If there was anyone put on earth to humble Kim Kardashian — it would have to be her oldest daughter, Miss North West. The TikTok star has grown up as one of the most famous children in the country, given her mother's reputation as a sex symbol turned reality star and her father Kanye West's legendary music career. Despite the giant fame cloud that follows her every move, North is more than happy to tell it like it is without fear of repercussions.
The public didn't get a true glimpse into North's sassy personality until a few years ago when she started making appearances on Hulu's "The Kardashians," but her no-nonsense attitude quickly became a highlight for many viewers at home. She garnered a large following on her and her mother's shared TikTok account, where fans couldn't get enough of her shady videos. That's right, Kardashian may have given her daughter a life fit for a queen, but North has made it her purpose to be brutally honest with the reality star, whether she likes it or not.
North has truly blossomed into an expressive pre-teen with her own set of ideals, opinions, and fashion statements. If there's anything the public has learned about the budding star, it's that she can't be tamed. The quick-witted and bold Kardashian heiress has some big shoes to fill in terms of her famous parents, but each year, she seems to grow into them more and more. From her endless sass to her clever pranks, here's a look at the media moments North West can't erase.
North West's TikTok rap scandal
North West may be a star in her own right, but it doesn't mean that Kim Kardashian has to exercise a bit of censoring when it comes to her child. In March 2023, West uploaded a video to their shared TikTok account in which she impersonated rapper Ice Spice and sang along to the track "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2." The video was quickly taken down at Kardashian's request, however, due to the nature of the song's provocative lyrics. In the track, the rapper sings, "Sayin' he home, but I know where he at like / Bet he blowin' her back / Thinkin' 'bout me 'cause he know that it's fat (damn)."
"As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down,' "The Kardashians" star told TIME magazine in a cover story published that June. "I saw on the internet [people saying], 'Kanye [West] was right,' and maybe he was in that instance." The controversy came just two years after Kanye West spoke out about his aversion to his children being on social media. "My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission," he previously admitted in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.
The decision sparked a larger conversation about children and their access to social media, with Kardashian admitting she will continue to allow her daughter the freedom to express herself. "She loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative," she told TIME.
West teamed up with Kim Kardashian to prank Khloé
There is no shortage of hilarious pranks that have occurred throughout the years and continue to occur on the Kardashian family's reality television series. While they generally surround Scott Disick pranking Kris Jenner, or Kim Kardashian pulling one over on Kourtney or Khloé, one particular "Kardashians" episode saw North West being the trickster.
On an episode of "The Kardashians" that aired in 2023 (per People), West teamed up with Kim to pull an epic prank on Khloé while they all stayed in the same hotel. While Kim and some girlfriends were chatting about how Khloé had run into an eligible bachelor who was rooming across the hall, West proposed the women stage a prank to encourage the two to hang out. "Wait Mom, we should make a note saying it's from him and hang it on Koko's door," West said in the episode, to which Kim immediately agreed. Kim's eldest daughter ultimately wrote: "Hi Khloé. Knock on my door two times if you want to go on a date" on the note before attaching it to the Good American founder's door.
What West dubbed "the prank of the season" ultimately went off without a hitch, as Khloé confronted the mystery man about the note the following day. "I go to do glam, I get off the elevator and I run into him. And I'm like, 'Thank you so much for the note.' And he's like, 'What note?'" Khloé explained, admitting she immediately knew West was behind the prank.
When she snitched on her own mother
North West may know a lot of Kim Kardashian's secrets, but that doesn't mean she's the best at keeping them. During an episode of "The Kardashians" (per BuzzFeed News) that aired in 2023, fans got an inside look into the SKIMS founder's preparation for her 2023 Met Gala appearance alongside her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. West provided commentary throughout the night, and she didn't hold back when it came to Kendall's look for the Karl Lagerfeld-themed night.
The 818 Tequila founder showed up in a black sequin bodysuit complete with a white collar and floor-length sleeves, paired with giant platform Marc Jacob boots. While the model stunned on the red carpet, not everybody was keen on her outfit. Later that night, when West and her mother regrouped at the hotel following the event, Kim scolded her daughter for spilling the beans on her true opinion of Kendall's look. "By the way, North. You need to have some loyalty," Kim told West while enjoying a slice of pizza. "When mommy talks s*** about people, you cannot go tell them. Why would you tell Auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?"
Kendall had gotten the news from West after she and Penelope visited the model at her hotel and raved about her look. When she told her nieces that Kim had said she liked her look as well, North was quick to reply, "She was lying. She told me she did not like your look." Ouch.
When she told Kim Kardashian's her Met Gala pearls looked fake
North West wasn't afraid to hold back when it came to her 2023 Met Gala commentary. On top of snitching to Kendall Jenner about Kim Kardashian's true feelings about her outfit, the TikTok star had a few choice words for the SKIMS founder about her look as well. In a clip from "The Kardashians" shared to TikTok, West gives several notes about her mother's pearl-adorned gown, in front of the gown's designer, Daniel Roseberry.
"There's way too much [sic] gaps in the pearls," West tells Roseberry, adding, "It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped." The rising star took it a step further when she admitted the pearls looked false, to which Kardashian clarified, "I think you're wrong here. These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls." When West added that she thought her mother was giving "beachy" vibes, Roseberry admitted that he was living his "worst nightmare come to life."
While Kardashian told her daughter she included her in the discussion because of her positive attitude, West delivered the ultimate line. "I like the pearls, I just don't like that it looks like from the Dollar Store." Roseberry, in disbelief over the pre-teen's boldness, added, "It's like I'm being punked ... getting read for filth by a nine-year-old." West's commentary had fans gagging (in the best possible way, of course), and she even commented on Kardashian's ex, Pete Davidson. "You're going to the Met Gala, Pete," she said, "not the gas station" (per E! News).
West impersonated her father on TikTok
It's no secret that North West loves to dabble in makeup tutorials and changing looks. But Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter had fans in for a laugh in 2023 when she decided to upload a TikTok video impersonating her father, Kanye West.
In the since-deleted video, which was shared to another TikTok account, West utilized her makeup skills by shading around her jawline to re-create her father's facial hair. She also tied her hair behind her in a black beanie and wore a black hoodie to give her more of a male look, while Kardashian stood behind her in large silver shades. In the video, Kanye's famous track "Bound 2" plays, which pays homage to his and Kardashian's love affair.
Some fans saw the video as a bit strange, especially given Kardashian and Kanye's tumultuous relationship post-divorce. Moreover, Kardashian famously rides on a motorcycle nude in the track's music video, which fans took to be an odd enough reason to recreate it with her daughter. "It's highly inappropriate," one fan wrote on the video (per BuzzFeed News). "It would maybe be okay if Kim turned off the sexy for 2 seconds but with it...and the context...just gross and uncomfortable." While North is all about expressing her creative side, one fan believed this took it a step too far, writing, "Oh lord. Like even if all of this was North's idea, Kim you don't need to indulge everything she wants. Or at least don't post it."
West debuted her contouring skills -- or lack thereof
North West had practically every makeup product she could dream of at her disposal growing up, so it's no wonder how she's become so enamored by changing her look. One particular attempt at her trying out contouring quickly made the rounds in 2019, however, when Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter wasn't afraid to go big or go home.
Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories (via Clevver News) at the time to post a series of videos showing West in front of the mirror with a nose completely covered in concealer. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star captioned the clip "Contour Queen," showing fans an extremely focused West as she carefully applied her contour above her lips.
Kardashian is no stranger to West's over-the-top makeup transformations, and she told Bustle that the rising star may still have a thing to learn or two about the "less is more" rule. "She loves to just play with all my products," the mother of four shared. "I try to tell her the steps and all that, but she kind of plays to the beat of her own drum and thinks you need to put on 10 times more product than you really do." Either way, fans can't help but love the TikToker's confidence and willingness to put herself out there — all while supporting her mother at the same time.
When she reviewed Kim Kardashian's makeup line
North West's brutally honest nature can be alarming at times, which is why fans were nervous to see the TikTok star tackle a makeup review of her mother's products. West took to her and Kim Kardashian's shared TikTok account to upload a video (via E! News) following the release of her mother's new line, SKKN BY KIM.
In the clip, West is seen trying out her newly launched eyeshadows, lip liners, and lipsticks. She dubbed her video "SKNN BY KIM Honest Makeup Review" before trying out creative looks with the different shades. West used black and white eyeshadow to draw a star around her eye in a striking, over-the-top transformation, much like many of her past makeup tutorials. While fans were prepared for a harsh critique, Kardashian's eldest daughter was more than supportive of the new collection, giving it a chef's kiss. "It's really neutral, I like it to go out," she suggested in regard to the eyeshadow palette.
West went on to call the collection "classic Kim," adding that her rockstar look was "giving Miss West" vibes. Kardashian took her daughter's funny sped-up review in stride, captioning the clip: "What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha" alongside a crying laughing emoji. While Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye may have differing opinions on their daughter using makeup, North could turn out to be one of her mother's best marketing tools. After all, what entrepreneur could say no to free advertising?
She made her rap debut during her father's Paris fashion show
North West may be following in the footsteps of her father if her confidence with a microphone has anything to say about it. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter has always had a bold and fearless nature, and she wasn't afraid to show it off during her father's Yeezy Paris Fashion Show in 2020.
A clip from the event posted by Entertainment Tonight shows West rapping as models lined up behind her. "You know my name is Northy, this is my style," she said during her performance. "Look at my shoes, they're new and cool. See my school, I'm new, walk to the streets, yeah, yeah, yeah. What are those?" West stood out from the models dressed in neutral tones, wearing a purple puffer jacket paired with chunky boots and her hair in several long braids.
West was a proud father during the event, and he happily joined his daughter onstage and stood behind her while she finished out her rap. The TikTok star even managed to squeeze in a shout-out to her cousin Penelope during her performance, saying, "Love you, Penelope," before belting out a final scream. Kardashian took to her Instagram Story (per Business Insider) to give her daughter a shout-out, admitting her performance was planned on a whim. "I'm so proud of my Northie!!!!" she wrote, adding, "Her 1st performance had me in tears! She had an impromptu performance on stage at her dads Yeezy Season 8 Fashion show!"
When West reached her limit with the paparazzi
North West may have grown up in the spotlight, but she's not afraid to let her opinions be known when it comes to the prying eyes of the paparazzi. West took a trip to Paris to accompany Kim Kardashian to the Jean Paul Gaultier Fashion Show in 2022, but the event didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The TikTok star was seen in the front row alongside her mother with a serious expression on her face when cameras captured her holding up a sign with the word "Stop" written on it.
Kardashian took to Instagram to post a series of photos from her trip with West, as well as to address the chatter about her daughter's sign. "For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!" the "KUWTK" star wrote. "North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show ..."
While we can't tell whether the sign detracted from West or just added more attention to her attendance, fans had mixed reactions regarding the "Kardashians" star's bold move. "If you know she don't like the pics then why bring her to the FRONT ROW???" one fan questioned on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Ok but why can't people respect a child not wanting to have pictures taken?" wrote another. One thing viewers can agree on is that West doesn't shy away from a media moment, regardless of who is watching.
She mocks Kim Kardashian's diamond earring debacle
No true "KUWTK" fan can forget when Kim Kardashian lost her diamond earring while on vacation in Bora Bora — and while North West wasn't yet born during the incident — she has since joined in on the joke. If you're not up to speed on Kardashian trivia, the SKIMS founder famously lost her diamond earring in 2011 after jumping into the ocean and was left in tears over the incident, only to be reminded by her sister Kourtney that "There's people that are dying."
The now-laughable debacle has since turned into a meme featuring Kim's infamous crying face, and even West has partaken in the laughs. On an episode of "KUWTK" (via Mirror), the SKKN BY KIM founder told Scott Disick that while West doesn't watch the show, she did see clips on TikTok from some of the best episodes throughout the years. The diamond earring episode was back by popular demand on the streaming platform, and Kim admitted she had endured West's jokes at her expense.
"She sees it's a popular TikTok where they do the crying scene from Bora Bora, pretty much all my crying scenes," the mother of four said. "So she sees that stuff and she'll come in and go, 'Mom, I lost my earring,' and she'll like do that as a joke and I'm just like, 'You have no idea what that is.'" Leave it to Northie to bring the shade.
West called her mother's fresh vegetable haul 'disgusting'
North West never misses an opportunity to throw shade at her mother. Kim Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram Stories in 2022 (per E! News) showing off some freshly picked vegetables from her garden, and who other than West was at her side to offer commentary?
"You guys, we got some veggies and fruits from our garden," Kardashian said in the clip. "How cute!" While the SKIMS founder had an entire harvest of carrots, kale, leeks, and beets, it seemed like West wouldn't be indulging in the fresh picks come dinner time. "They look disgusting," West said of the vegetables. "They do not look disgusting!" Kardashian told her eldest daughter. "They're fresh veggies and fruits, and we're gonna make some amazing things this weekend with them."
Like always, West was more than happy to troll the SKIMS founder and her social media posts. Kardashian, clearly used to her opinionated daughter by now, sarcastically captioned the Instagram Story, "Thanks North."
She threw shade on her mother's social media voice
North West is calling it as she sees it regarding her mother's Internet presence. The TikTok star didn't hold back when her mother was filming videos for her Instagram Stories in 2021 when she noticed that Kim Kardashian seemingly changed her tone of voice when talking to her millions of followers.
In the since-deleted Stories (per E! News) West asks her mother, "Why do you talk different?" to which Kardashian responds, "Why do I talk different from what?" West then clarifies, "From your videos." The SKKN BY KIM founder defended herself, telling her daughter, "I'm the same human being. I don't talk different." West wasn't convinced, however, and she proceeded to imitate her mother's voice in her makeup tutorial videos.
West wasn't the only one trolling Kardashian, as Kourtney's daughter Penelope also joined in on the debate. She took West's side, smiling and nodding in confirmation that the mother of four does indeed tweak her voice when it comes to Instagram.