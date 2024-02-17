The Impressive Evolution Of North West's Rap Career
North West has shown from a very young age that she wants to follow in Kanye "Ye" West's footsteps into the rap world. In 2019, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram video where she applied makeup to her great-grandmother's hands, and young North could be heard in the background declaring her aspirations. "I want to be a dancer ... and I want to be a rapper ... and I want to be a singer," the eldest child of Kanye and Kardashian told her mother.
The following year, North's dream of being a rapper became a reality. She made her rap debut at her dad's Yeezy Fashion Season 8 fashion show in Paris in March 2020. The youngster took the stage and rapped her version of Zaza's "What I Do" while models walked the runway. "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Walk to the streets, yeah," the then-6-year-old rapped. "Cool, cute, cool, yeah!" Near the end of the performance, the "Gold Digger" artist joined his daughter on stage with a giant smile on his face. North finished off her debut by excitedly screaming into the mic. Several fans pointed out that North had serious potential to improve if she continued performing.
A few years later, North made her album debut when she appeared on Kanye's "Talking/Once Again" track for his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, "Vultures." She nicknamed herself "Miss Westie" and had made massive improvements as a rapper.
North West loves to freestyle
In February 2024, Kanye West took to Instagram to give fans a snippet of "Talking/Once Again" with Ty Dolla $ign that featured a guest verse from North West. The 10-year-old was shown getting her hair braided in the visuals for the song as she rapped. "It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me," North said on the track. Fans were seriously impressed by the performance from the eldest child of Kanye and Kim Kardashian. "She has zero Kardashian in her, she is all West," one Instagram user commented. "[Y]e is really raising a legend right in front of our eyes," another added. "Father daughter duos just hits deeper," one follower replied.
That was not the only father-daughter combo, as Ty Dolla $ign used his 22-year-old daughter, Jailynn Crystal, for the music video. "Cause she just doing all the s–t I did when I was her age," he rapped on the first single from the "Vultures" project.
Many fans were likely surprised to hear North confidently spit lyrics on the song, but Kardashian had known about her daughter's talents for quite some time. "[W]e're just in the car, and she puts on these beats, with no words or lyrics," the SKIMS honcho said in an interview with Angie Martinez in December 2022. "She could, for hours, just rap over the beats," Kardashian added. Of course, TikTok users had seen North's flair for performing.
North West has always shown comfortability with music
Fans may not have heard North West spit her own lyrics before, but they had likely seen her lip sync in videos posted to her wildly popular TikTok account, which she shares with Kim Kardashian. North paid homage to Kanye West in a TikTok when she dressed up in the same outfit the "Jesus Walks" artist wore while promoting his debut album "College Dropout" on MTV in 2004. She sported a blue and orange striped Polo shirt as she lip-synched to Estelle's "American Boy," which features a guest verse from her pops.
Not only has North shown a penchant for rapping and dancing, but she also sings. Kardashian uploaded videos to her Instagram Stories from a family Christmas event in December 2022, where her daughter sang alongside Sia. The duo performed the singer's hit "Snowman" for the crowd.
According to "The Kardashians" star, her daughter has always shown comfortability with music. Kardashian gave an interview when North was just over a year old that hinted at the child possibly following her father's career path. "The best is when Kanye's recording in the home and we're in Mexico or whatever," the reality star told the Evening Standard in October 2014. "And the music will be upstairs and she'll hear it, and it's really loud and you'd think it would disturb her, but I just kind of rock her to it, and she'll just pass out," Kardashian added.