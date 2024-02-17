The Impressive Evolution Of North West's Rap Career

North West has shown from a very young age that she wants to follow in Kanye "Ye" West's footsteps into the rap world. In 2019, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram video where she applied makeup to her great-grandmother's hands, and young North could be heard in the background declaring her aspirations. "I want to be a dancer ... and I want to be a rapper ... and I want to be a singer," the eldest child of Kanye and Kardashian told her mother.

The following year, North's dream of being a rapper became a reality. She made her rap debut at her dad's Yeezy Fashion Season 8 fashion show in Paris in March 2020. The youngster took the stage and rapped her version of Zaza's "What I Do" while models walked the runway. "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Walk to the streets, yeah," the then-6-year-old rapped. "Cool, cute, cool, yeah!" Near the end of the performance, the "Gold Digger" artist joined his daughter on stage with a giant smile on his face. North finished off her debut by excitedly screaming into the mic. Several fans pointed out that North had serious potential to improve if she continued performing.

A few years later, North made her album debut when she appeared on Kanye's "Talking/Once Again" track for his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, "Vultures." She nicknamed herself "Miss Westie" and had made massive improvements as a rapper.