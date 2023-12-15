Kanye West Claims Daughter North Went To Wild Lengths To See Him

Kanye West has revealed some new information about his relationship with North West.

Since calling it quits in 2021, Ye and Kim Kardashian have not seen eye to eye, especially in regards to the joint and physical custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In February 2022, the "Graduation Day" rapper claimed that the reality TV star tried to keep him from attending Chicago's birthday party by not giving him the address, per TMZ. "Ya'll, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was; there's nothing legal, it's sad that this is the kind of game that's being played," he exclaimed in the video.

While Ye ended up attending the aforementioned party, it wasn't the last time he claimed to have trouble seeing his children. In another deleted post on social media, the "Yeezus" rapper accused Kardashian of not letting him take their kids to a basketball game, per Us Weekly. "I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7,000 people," he wrote. "Kim is stopping that, how is this joint custody?" While Kardashian has since assured the public that she doesn't keep Ye from his kids (per People), the controversial rapper recently hinted that their current custody agreement has resulted in North acting out.