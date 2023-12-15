Kanye West Claims Daughter North Went To Wild Lengths To See Him
Kanye West has revealed some new information about his relationship with North West.
Since calling it quits in 2021, Ye and Kim Kardashian have not seen eye to eye, especially in regards to the joint and physical custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In February 2022, the "Graduation Day" rapper claimed that the reality TV star tried to keep him from attending Chicago's birthday party by not giving him the address, per TMZ. "Ya'll, I was just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn't allowed to know where her party was; there's nothing legal, it's sad that this is the kind of game that's being played," he exclaimed in the video.
While Ye ended up attending the aforementioned party, it wasn't the last time he claimed to have trouble seeing his children. In another deleted post on social media, the "Yeezus" rapper accused Kardashian of not letting him take their kids to a basketball game, per Us Weekly. "I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7,000 people," he wrote. "Kim is stopping that, how is this joint custody?" While Kardashian has since assured the public that she doesn't keep Ye from his kids (per People), the controversial rapper recently hinted that their current custody agreement has resulted in North acting out.
Kanye West says North West ripped couches to be with him
On December 15, Kanye West sent shockwaves on social media when he was seen on Instagram Live making shocking statements about his soured business partnerships, international power dynamics, and the Jewish community. According to The U.S. Sun, his string of statements occurred after his album release party for his project "Vultures" was shut down. Ye also referenced his daughter North West and the supposed lengths she took to be with him in Las Vegas, where the cancelled event was held. "My daughter ripped up the motherf***ing couches in the house to be able to be with me right now," he claimed.
Elsewhere in his unsettling rant, Ye addressed his antisemitic X, formerly known as Twitter, "def con 3" post from 2022, which got him kicked off the platform temporarily. "When I first put that tweet up, I was dealing with a divorce lawyer," he said. "I explained to the lawyer what my issue was, and his response was to me, 'If you keep up this antisemitic rhetoric, you won't see your kids.' I knew I couldn't have an opinion, or I wouldn't see my kids." Days before his social media tirade, all seemed to be well with Ye. On December 14, 2023, the Grammy winner was spotted at Disneyland with his wife Bianca Censori and North, per TMZ. He also teased a new collaboration with his eldest daughter, which was supposedly set to be released on his aforementioned new album, per Page Six.