Inside North West's Relationship With Kanye West

Kanye West has done some potentially irreparable damage to his relationship with the public, but it's clear that his oldest daughter, North West, still admires the "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper. Among Ye's many controversies of his own making are his anti-Semitic social media posts, including a since-deleted 2022 tweet that read, "I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." In response, Adidas terminated its long-standing partnership with Ye. But the loss of her ex-husband's professional relationships hasn't been Kim Kardashian's top concern; she wants to preserve Ye's relationships with his children.

In a 2022 appearance on the "IRL Podcast," Kardashian revealed that she was still blasting Ye's songs in the car with the kids amid the singer's fall from grace. "I definitely protected him, and I still will, in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," said the mother of four. "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world." It's through North that fans have seen the most evidence that Ye is still a major presence in his kids' lives even when they aren't with him. Ahead of Halloween in 2023, North dressed like the bear mascot from her dad's 2007 "Graduation" album for a series of TikTok videos. While in costume, she danced to some of the songs from the record.

Throughout the evolution of their father-daughter relationship, we've seen North celebrate Ye's creative triumphs often, but her dad isn't always supportive of the ways North chooses to express herself.