Brittany Mahomes Redeems Her 'Republican Makeup' Disaster At 2025 Super Bowl

Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes stepped out for a dinner date with their famous friends, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, at a trendy French restaurant in New Orleans on February 7. The controversial NFL WAG wore a chic red coat and matching thigh-high boots as she walked alongside Patrick. However, it wasn't just her outfit that had everyone talking — Brittany wore thick eyeliner and harsh contour around her forehead and cheeks, leading critics to associate her makeup with the "conservative girl" trend — also known as the "Republican makeup" trend. The style, which has gained traction on TikTok, is characterized by heavy contouring, mismatched foundation shades, and fake tans, as seen on Kimberly Guilfoyle and Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user poked fun at Brittany by sharing a side-by-side comparison of her makeup with that of another woman sporting the same look. "She'll never recover from this," one fan responded. Another wrote, "Terrifying."

Fortunately for Brittany, she redeemed herself after her makeup disaster with a stunning game-day look at Super Bowl LIX the following evening. She wore an all-white denim ensemble to complement her makeup while keeping her hair understated yet sleek. On Instagram, the mother-of-three shared photos of herself on the field as Patrick's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. "Gorgeous! Love your fam & the Chiefs, any day, regardless of the outcome!" gushed one fan. Unsurprisingly, not all were supportive. "This is what you are posting when the team is down 24-0 at halftime?" another said.