Brittany Mahomes Redeems Her 'Republican Makeup' Disaster At 2025 Super Bowl
Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes stepped out for a dinner date with their famous friends, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, at a trendy French restaurant in New Orleans on February 7. The controversial NFL WAG wore a chic red coat and matching thigh-high boots as she walked alongside Patrick. However, it wasn't just her outfit that had everyone talking — Brittany wore thick eyeliner and harsh contour around her forehead and cheeks, leading critics to associate her makeup with the "conservative girl" trend — also known as the "Republican makeup" trend. The style, which has gained traction on TikTok, is characterized by heavy contouring, mismatched foundation shades, and fake tans, as seen on Kimberly Guilfoyle and Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. On X, formerly known as Twitter, a user poked fun at Brittany by sharing a side-by-side comparison of her makeup with that of another woman sporting the same look. "She'll never recover from this," one fan responded. Another wrote, "Terrifying."
Fortunately for Brittany, she redeemed herself after her makeup disaster with a stunning game-day look at Super Bowl LIX the following evening. She wore an all-white denim ensemble to complement her makeup while keeping her hair understated yet sleek. On Instagram, the mother-of-three shared photos of herself on the field as Patrick's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. "Gorgeous! Love your fam & the Chiefs, any day, regardless of the outcome!" gushed one fan. Unsurprisingly, not all were supportive. "This is what you are posting when the team is down 24-0 at halftime?" another said.
Brittany gets ready for the Super Bowl
On Instagram, Brittany Mahomes shared a video of herself getting ready for the 2025 Super Bowl in partnership with Ulta Beauty. "So, it's officially game day," said Brittany, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "I'm feeling a little excited! I'm a little hyped, I'm a little nervous," she continued. "I'm definitely ready to just get there, and cheer for my husband, and watch history be made." She also discussed her makeup style, listing the products she used to achieve her stunning look. "So one of my most favorite beauty trends right now is definitely the rosy, super-blushy cheeks," Brittany explained. "I think the NARS blush is probably my favorite [as] it's not too pink." As for the one beauty product she can't live without, Brittany said it's the Clarins Lip Perfector Lip Plumping Gloss. She credited her makeup artists Laurabeth Cabott and Bex Pichelmann for her makeup and Margot Zamet for her outfit.
In the comments, fans couldn't resist roasting Brittany over the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, especially with Donald Trump's attendance at the championship. Leading up to the game, Trump buttered up Brittany with a shoutout on his Truth Social platform, congratulating her and Patrick on the birth of their daughter, Golden Raye. "Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany," Trump wrote. "See you all on Sunday!" This was after Brittany appeared to support Trump by liking (and then unliking) one of his Instagram posts in August 2024. "You and Trump are the reason we are losing," read one comment under Brittany's post, while another quipped, "Maga POTUS giving y'all bad vibes."
Brittany's 2025 Super Bowl outfit reportedly cost a fortune
Speaking of Brittany Mahomes' game-day look, the NFL WAG turned heads at the 2025 Super Bowl in a custom all-white denim ensemble from the LA brand Re/Done. Her outfit included a cropped jacket, a corset top, and cargo jeans with "Chiefs" airbrushed along the bottom of her right leg. She completed her look with a mini bag from Stella McCartney and a diamond necklace from Vrai worth an eye-popping $73,000, according to Page Six. She was joined by her kids, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes, who also arrived in Chiefs-inspired outfits. Last year, Brittany made a splash at the 2024 Super Bowl in a sexy red leather jumpsuit featuring a tube top and her husband's jersey number, 15, stitched on her pants.
Speaking with reporters on February 6, Patrick credited his wife for always pushing him to perform at his best during a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX. "She's more competitive than I am," he said, according to People. "So when I'm calm and I'm trying to figure out what I'm trying to do and trying to make sure my mind's right, she just always gets me like, 'Let's go out there and get it.'" He also told the press earlier, "I mean, the way that she pushes me every single day to be the best that I possibly can be," before adding, "and she'll continue to do that."