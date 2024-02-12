Brittany Mahomes 2024 Super Bowl Look Confirms She's In Her Sexy Era
On the field during Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs were facing off against the San Francisco 49ers, but off the field, fans were witnessing an equally exciting fashion throwdown between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes — both of whom opted to stick to a single color when choosing their pants and tops.
The first chapter of Brittany's Swift Era culminated in her trip to the Sin City Super Bowl and overlapped with the start of her Sexy Era. After making jaws drop by posing for the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue," Brittany attended a "Sports Illustrated" party in Las Vegas in a slinky silver mini dress covered in cutouts. Then, on the day of the big game, she showed up to cheer for hubby Patrick Mahomes in her sexiest Super Bowl outfit yet. For her previous three Super Bowl appearances, Brittany rocked a red blazer dress with a black Gucci belt; a stretchy white dress and a calf-length black coat; and a red satin crop top with matching wide-leg pants. While her new bestie Swift opted for an all-black ensemble with bejeweled details for her 2024 Super Bowl appearance, Brittany stuck with her signature color: Kansas City Chiefs red. But this time around, she channeled peak Britney Spears with a touch of Cruella de Vil. Sadly, Swift did not accompany Brittany when she stepped onto the field in Allegiant Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes combined latex and fur
Brittany Mahomes' Super Bowl 'fit consisted of a red latex corset top paired with matching pants. Glamour observed that the ensemble was somewhat similar to the red bodysuit that Britany Spears rocks in her "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video. But whereas the Martian pop princess was unenthusiastic about getting her hands on that Heart of the Ocean necklace from the movie "Titanic," Brittany (presumably) really wants her hubby to score another Super Bowl ring for his collection. Speaking of the "Titanic" jewel, it would look great with the white fur coat Brittany was photographed wearing over her outfit. (If Patrick Mahomes is reading this and hasn't purchased a Valentine's Day gift for his wife yet, you're welcome.)
Jackson and Brittany Mahomes on the field pregame pic.twitter.com/21dlE3KrnM
— Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 11, 2024
As reported by Cosmopolitan, Brittany headed down to the field for the Super Bowl instead of hanging out in the same suite as Taylor Swift and her celeb squad, which included Ice Spice and Blake Lively. It's a real shame we didn't get to see Brittany and Swift cheering together, too — in their monochromatic ensembles, they looked like superheroes who were ready to film a sequel to Swift's "Bad Blood" music video. While you might assume that Brittany's "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" debut gave her the confidence to rock such a bada** look, it's actually a trait that she already possessed. For her "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" profile, the WAG told the mag that she's "unapologetically always myself in any setting."