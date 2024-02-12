Brittany Mahomes 2024 Super Bowl Look Confirms She's In Her Sexy Era

Brittany Mahomes' Super Bowl 'fit consisted of a red latex corset top paired with matching pants. Glamour observed that the ensemble was somewhat similar to the red bodysuit that Britany Spears rocks in her "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video. But whereas the Martian pop princess was unenthusiastic about getting her hands on that Heart of the Ocean necklace from the movie "Titanic," Brittany (presumably) really wants her hubby to score another Super Bowl ring for his collection. Speaking of the "Titanic" jewel, it would look great with the white fur coat Brittany was photographed wearing over her outfit. (If Patrick Mahomes is reading this and hasn't purchased a Valentine's Day gift for his wife yet, you're welcome.)

Jackson and Brittany Mahomes on the field pregame pic.twitter.com/21dlE3KrnM — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 11, 2024

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Brittany headed down to the field for the Super Bowl instead of hanging out in the same suite as Taylor Swift and her celeb squad, which included Ice Spice and Blake Lively. It's a real shame we didn't get to see Brittany and Swift cheering together, too — in their monochromatic ensembles, they looked like superheroes who were ready to film a sequel to Swift's "Bad Blood" music video. While you might assume that Brittany's "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" debut gave her the confidence to rock such a bada** look, it's actually a trait that she already possessed. For her "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" profile, the WAG told the mag that she's "unapologetically always myself in any setting."