Brittany Mahomes' Super Bowl Outfits Ranked From Best To Worst

The 2024 Super Bowl will see Patrick Mahomes return for a whopping fourth time. And, while that's led to a ton of chatter regarding his place as one of the future greats in the NFL, for those who tend get more excited over the Kansas City Chiefs' WAGs (we swear, we're not just talking about the Swifties), the occasion will mark an opportunity to see his wife, Brittany Mahomes' fourth fashion lewk.

Over the years, many of Brittany's style choices have been hit-or-miss. She's had some great moments (who can forget those snaps she uploaded to her Instagram after a New York night out in late 2023?), but there have also been a few less successful ones. We're talking her 2023 ESPYs look, which had great intention behind it, but felt a little off. Granted, she gets major cred for taking a risk. TBD if she'll try switch things up again for the 2024 Super Bowl.

It certainly wouldn't be surprising if Brittany did try to step out of the mold for her fourth Super Bowl. After all, while two of her previous looks have issued not-so-subtle nods to the Kansas City Chiefs' team colors (read: red), there was that one moment back in 2021 where she switched things up — and though it was a safe choice, it certainly paid off. However, her top lewk thus far has to be her 2023 ensemble.