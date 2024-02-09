Brittany Mahomes' Super Bowl Outfits Ranked From Best To Worst
The 2024 Super Bowl will see Patrick Mahomes return for a whopping fourth time. And, while that's led to a ton of chatter regarding his place as one of the future greats in the NFL, for those who tend get more excited over the Kansas City Chiefs' WAGs (we swear, we're not just talking about the Swifties), the occasion will mark an opportunity to see his wife, Brittany Mahomes' fourth fashion lewk.
Over the years, many of Brittany's style choices have been hit-or-miss. She's had some great moments (who can forget those snaps she uploaded to her Instagram after a New York night out in late 2023?), but there have also been a few less successful ones. We're talking her 2023 ESPYs look, which had great intention behind it, but felt a little off. Granted, she gets major cred for taking a risk. TBD if she'll try switch things up again for the 2024 Super Bowl.
It certainly wouldn't be surprising if Brittany did try to step out of the mold for her fourth Super Bowl. After all, while two of her previous looks have issued not-so-subtle nods to the Kansas City Chiefs' team colors (read: red), there was that one moment back in 2021 where she switched things up — and though it was a safe choice, it certainly paid off. However, her top lewk thus far has to be her 2023 ensemble.
Brittany's 2023 look was all risk, all reward
The 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles (that'd be the Rihanna concert, for those whose NFL knowledge only began when Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce) saw Brittany Mahomes rock a red satin cropped jacket and pants combo. She styled the suit with pointed white boots and a fun half-up, half-down, crimped hairdo and neutral sunnies — and we've got to say, while it could easily have ventured into gimmicky territory, it was one of her best looks so far.
Opting for a satin ensemble in such a bold color was a risk in itself, as was pairing it with the playful styling. However, as Mahomes shared in an Instagram post, that was just part of what took this particular outfit out of the safe zone. "Bought this outfit to wear to the Super Bowl while I was pregnant ... Glad it fit," she quipped.
It's worth noting that rocking the outfit wasn't the only thing she'd had total faith in. She also wrote that she had always known the Kansas City Chiefs would be back at the Super Bowl in 2023. We love a supportive WAG — and we're also willing to bet her confidence had a whole lot to do with the look being as fabulous as it was.
Brittany's black and white look in 2021 was super chic
While Brittany Mahomes' 2023 Super Bowl look was a major risk, her 2021 pick couldn't have been more different. That said, even though the black and white dress and coat combo was a safe choice, it was also a super elegant one.
Brittany's 2021 appearance took place just under two weeks before giving birth to her and Patrick Mahomes' first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. However, being heavily pregnant didn't stop her from showing up to the Raymond James Stadium looking as chic as could be. Her otherwise pared-back outfit wasn't without an element of fun styling, though. In addition to the form-fitting white dress that emphasized her baby bump, and the loose-cut black coat that fell just below the knee, she rocked a pair of black stilettos, complete with satin straps tied into large bows.
Granted, fabulous as she was, Brittany was still heavily pregnant, and with the Super Bowl known to take close to four hours, those heels just weren't feasible for the whole event. As such, she took to her Instagram Stories during the game to share that she'd changed out of the stilettos and into a pair of simple white sneakers (via Romper). Hey, the palette didn't scream Kansas City Chiefs, but it certainly worked for the WAG.
Brittany's first Super Bowl outfit wasn't our favorite
While Brittany Mahomes is a Super Bowl veteran at this point, back in 2020, she was still making her debut. She did so in a red blazer dress, Gucci belt, and thigh-high boots, and sported a red and white Louis Vuitton beach pouch. However, while there's no denying that it was a fun look, it wasn't quite as polished as her later looks have been.
There was clearly a ton of intention that went into the ensemble, and Mahomes certainly gets snaps for the little details that went into it. For starters, her Super Bowl pass was folded perfectly into her bag, so much so that at first glance, it looked as though it was part of the bag itself. The red blazer dress was also the perfect shade of red to support her then-boyfriend's team. So, why is this one at the bottom of the list? That's thanks to the fabric. While possibly stunning IRL, the satin of the blazer dress ended up looking a little rumpled in photos, leading to the whole lewk seeming ever-so-slightly ill-fitting.
Even so, there's no denying that this look was a good attempt, if not one the cameras did justice. It's also clear that over the years, Mahomes' Super Bowl picks have got better and better. Something tells us her 2024 look will be her best yet.