The Reason That Rihanna Didn't Have Any Guest Performers During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna's highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show may be over, but it still has folks talking. During her 13-minute set, the Barbadian beauty ran through a medley of her most popular hits — such as "Diamonds," "Where Have You Been," and "Only Girl (In The World)" — as she and her background dancers performed on suspended risers. And while many of Rihanna's fans enjoyed her musical comeback, which officially marked the end of her seven-year drought, some felt that her highly-anticipated performance didn't live up to the hype. Of the many complaints, Rihanna's minimal choreography, despite her catalog of upbeat hits, sits high up on the list. Of course, we now know that Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child, which easily explains any lack of energy.

However, that's not the only complaint that social media has launched her way. There's also been widespread disappointment about Rihanna's lack of special guest performers, even though some of her most popular songs like "Work," "Run This Town," and "All of The Lights," originally included features from Drake, Jay-Z, and Kanye "Ye" West, respectively. And while it's not exactly surprising that Rihanna didn't entangle herself with West, amid his recent antisemitic rants, per Forbes, her decision to not include any of her other famous collaborators has puzzled the masses. Fortunately, Rihanna's reason for performing alone has just been revealed, and it's super relatable.