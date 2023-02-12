All The Hints Rihanna Gave Us At Super Bowl 2023 That She's Pregnant Again

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son on May 13, 2022, after a very exciting pregnancy, where Rihanna showed off her baby bump literally every chance she got. While she and Rocky have remained tight-lipped about their son, the Fenty founder has opened up about motherhood itself and has a lot of good stuff to say about it. "Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled," she told Entertainment Tonight. "They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day."

While fans naturally wanted more access to her son and to get the opportunity to meet him online, Rihanna said she was being slow to introduce him publicly, including his name. "We just didn't get around to it yet, really. We've just been living," she told the Associated Press (via the Independent). "But I guess there's a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there."

With her son less than one year old, Rihanna announced that she was headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, which was major in and of itself. It's been seven years since she's performed solo. It's not like she's been doing nothing, though. Rihanna put her creative power into her Fenty brands, which have made her a fortune. While she seemingly doesn't slow down, Rihanna dropped plenty of hints during the halftime show that she's pregnant again, and sure enough, she is!