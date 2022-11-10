Rihanna Details Her Life As A Mom For The First Time

Although Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May 2022, the first-time parents have been pretty tight-lipped on deets about their son. As a source told Us Weekly at the time, the power couple has only disclosed his name to close family members. "They are keeping it a secret until they're ready to share it with the world," the insider shared. Until then, Rihanna has reportedly been enjoying downtime with her new bundle of joy, with the source calling her "hands-on" as a mother. "She's a very caring person ... very nurturing," the source described.

Reportedly, the "Diamonds" singer is so enamored with motherhood that her inner circle wouldn't be shocked if baby No. 2 followed soon. "They want a big family for sure," the Us Weekly insider said of Rihanna and Rocky. "Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body."

Although the new family of three kept a low profile for a while, the two musical superstars couldn't stay away from the limelight forever. With Rihanna spotted for the first time since giving birth at Rocky's Wireless Festival concert in July, they are slowly returning to their pre-baby work schedules. Their son's name remains a mystery — however, Rihanna did give an intimate glimpse into new motherhood at a recent event.