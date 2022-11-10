Rihanna Details Her Life As A Mom For The First Time
Although Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May 2022, the first-time parents have been pretty tight-lipped on deets about their son. As a source told Us Weekly at the time, the power couple has only disclosed his name to close family members. "They are keeping it a secret until they're ready to share it with the world," the insider shared. Until then, Rihanna has reportedly been enjoying downtime with her new bundle of joy, with the source calling her "hands-on" as a mother. "She's a very caring person ... very nurturing," the source described.
Reportedly, the "Diamonds" singer is so enamored with motherhood that her inner circle wouldn't be shocked if baby No. 2 followed soon. "They want a big family for sure," the Us Weekly insider said of Rihanna and Rocky. "Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body."
Although the new family of three kept a low profile for a while, the two musical superstars couldn't stay away from the limelight forever. With Rihanna spotted for the first time since giving birth at Rocky's Wireless Festival concert in July, they are slowly returning to their pre-baby work schedules. Their son's name remains a mystery — however, Rihanna did give an intimate glimpse into new motherhood at a recent event.
Rihanna loves spending mornings with her baby
At the November 8 premiere of the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, Rihanna got candid about her favorite moments of new motherhood. "Oh my God, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!" she told Entertainment Tonight. "Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled," she continued. "They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day." Adding that hers was "a happy baby," Rihanna also confessed that she already is in the habit of singing to her family's new addition.
Additionally, motherhood has taken the singer-slash-designer's creativity in an unexpected direction. Although she always imagined doing a children's fashion line as "cliché," Rihanna admitted to ET that shopping for her son changed her views. "I realized, 'Okay, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it's hard! I got my own ideas,'" she said.
Rihanna also opened up to The Washington Post about her son's low public profile. "We just didn't get around to it yet, really," the "Love on the Brain" crooner explained of introducing him to the world, adding that she wouldn't be opposed to doing so, either. "We've just been living, but I guess there's a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."