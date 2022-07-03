Rihanna Is Glowing In Her First Appearance Since Giving Birth

When Rihanna stepped out in a stunning pink coat, a pair of jeans, and the most dazzling accessory — her growing baby bump — the world took notice. Having confirmed the news (Via Vanity Fair) that she and partner A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child, Rihanna continued to stun fans and spectators alike with her maternity wardrobe, all but redefining the expectations of impending motherhood, and maternity fashion.

The Barbadian hitmaker has been stunning fans since her first mega-hit song "Pon de Replay" hit the airwaves in 2005, and since then she's become one of the best-selling artists of all time, and a fashion icon. One stylist raved to Vogue about Rihanna's incredible pregnancy looks, "Rihanna is setting pregnancy style ablaze," said Solange Franklin. "It's not hiding. It's not accommodating. It's more of an effusive energy ... an unabashed and abundant beauty."

As Rihanna has continued to thrive as a mogul and businesswoman in the fashion and makeup industries, her latest appearance — as part of a Fenty Beauty launch — has captured the attention of fans once again.