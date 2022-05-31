Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Thinking About Having Another Baby?
After months of delighting fans with her body-baring maternity style, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May. This is RiRi's first child, whom she announced via a glamorous NYC photoshoot back in January ... as you do. Though the news came as a surprise to many, Rihanna has long been candid about her desire to become a mother.
In 2019, she told Extra that while "it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom ... it's mine." The year prior, the singer had babies on the brain as she approached her milestone 30th birthday, per Vogue. "OK, so now that I'm 30 ... should I be freezing my eggs?" she wondered. The Fenty mogul also shared her intention to be a hands-on mom. "I'm not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid ... They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny," she added.
Now, it looks like that prediction has come true. Following the birth of her baby — whose name has yet to be revealed to the public — Us Weekly reported Rihanna has been enjoying spending time with her family. "They have some help but Rihanna has always said she wants to be hands-on," a source told the outlet. "She's a very caring person ... very nurturing." Seems like RiRi's career has taken a back seat to her new bundle of joy! In fact, she's embracing motherhood to the extent that she's already thinking about baby number two.
Rihanna may be pregnant again sooner than you think
While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have prioritized their baby son's privacy, they have been open about plans to expand their family. Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider shared that it won't be a surprise if Rihanna gets pregnant for the second time sooner rather than later. "They want a big family for sure. Rihanna loved being pregnant and fully embraced her pregnancy body," the source said, adding that RiRi would love to bring baby X back to Barbados to meet her side of the family.
Prior to giving birth, Rihanna outfitted her bump in one risqué outfit after the other, making good on her plans to revolutionize maternity style. "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle," she told Vogue. "I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory."
Just as RiRi did pregnancy fashion her own way, there's no doubt she's blazing a new trail for celebrity mothers. Rihanna may have always been "non-stop working" to build her Fenty empire in the past, but now, she's reportedly putting motherhood ahead of her career. "She won't want to leave her baby's side," a source told Us Weekly. That pretty much tracks with everything RiRi has said about motherhood so far!