Are Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Thinking About Having Another Baby?

After months of delighting fans with her body-baring maternity style, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May. This is RiRi's first child, whom she announced via a glamorous NYC photoshoot back in January ... as you do. Though the news came as a surprise to many, Rihanna has long been candid about her desire to become a mother.

In 2019, she told Extra that while "it's not necessarily everyone's dream to be a mom ... it's mine." The year prior, the singer had babies on the brain as she approached her milestone 30th birthday, per Vogue. "OK, so now that I'm 30 ... should I be freezing my eggs?" she wondered. The Fenty mogul also shared her intention to be a hands-on mom. "I'm not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid ... They're going to have to force me to hire a nanny," she added.

Now, it looks like that prediction has come true. Following the birth of her baby — whose name has yet to be revealed to the public — Us Weekly reported Rihanna has been enjoying spending time with her family. "They have some help but Rihanna has always said she wants to be hands-on," a source told the outlet. "She's a very caring person ... very nurturing." Seems like RiRi's career has taken a back seat to her new bundle of joy! In fact, she's embracing motherhood to the extent that she's already thinking about baby number two.