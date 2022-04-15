The Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Breakup Rumors Fully Explained

Perhaps the only thing Rihanna could have announced to get her fans in more of a tizzy than her pregnancy was a new album — or that she was getting back together with Drizzy. Fans just can't resist dragging Drake into any drama in RiRi's life, and this was the case on April 14 when rumors about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky possibly calling it quits began to swirl on social media.

Before the gossip mill started grinding away, there weren't really any signs that Rihanna and Rocky's relationship was, well, rocky at all. The pair were first linked in January 2020 when an insider dished to The Sun, "It's really casual between them." By that December, they were serious enough that they were spending the Christmas holidays together in RiRi's home country of Barbados, per People. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One," Rocky said of Rihanna in a May 2021 GQ interview. He also described her as "the love of my life."

RiRi revealed that she was pregnant in January by casually strolling down a street in Harlem with her baby bump exposed, per Page Six. In an interview for the May issue of Vogue, she said that she was "certainly not planning against" trying for a baby with Rocky. "I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side," she said. So what could possibly split this growing family up?