Everything We Know About Rihanna's Pregnancy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's family is expanding! It's been quite the journey for the Barbados-born singer and the New York City native. The pair's first public appearance dates back to 2012 (can you believe it's been a decade?!) when they performed "Cockiness (Love It)" at the MTV Video Music Awards. The night before the event, Rocky — who was just emerging from the underground as a mainstream artist — was asked what it was like to work with Riri in the studio. After revealing he wasn't actually in the studio with her, reporters asked Rocky what the two were doing together. "We didn't do that," he laughingly stated, coyly adding, "Not yet."

Fast-forward nearly a decade later, and it seems Rocky's charm and finesse paid off. In 2021, Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna in an interview with GQ. And despite their relationship timeline being hazy, Rocky gushed about Rih as "The love of my life." When asked what it's like to be in a relationship, he stated, "​​So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." He further added, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

Well, it looks like A$AP Rocky's dreams are coming full circle with Rihanna, as the two are headed for the next chapter in the relationship: parenthood!