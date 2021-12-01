The Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors Explained

Just recently, Rihanna was named Barbados' national hero. On November 29, the Caribbean island officially became a republic by declaring its independence from the United Kingdom, announcing Sandra Mason as its new head of state — a title previously held by Queen Elizabeth, per The New York Times. Rihanna, a proud Barbadian, attended the ceremony to celebrate the small country's historic achievement, as well as to receive the aforementioned recognition.

"Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership," Barbados Prime Minister Mottley said, via USA Today. "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation." Upon receiving the title of Barbabos' national hero, Rihanna couldn't hide her excitement.

"This is a day that I will never, ever forget," she said. "It's also a day that I never saw coming. I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in." As expected, fans didn't take long to congratulate her. "Congrats to Rihanna for joining the Order of Barbados national hero's," one fan tweeted. "Right excellence Rihanna," they added. Still, fans speculated about one particular thing after watching Rihanna at Barbados' independence ceremony.