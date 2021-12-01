The Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors Explained
Just recently, Rihanna was named Barbados' national hero. On November 29, the Caribbean island officially became a republic by declaring its independence from the United Kingdom, announcing Sandra Mason as its new head of state — a title previously held by Queen Elizabeth, per The New York Times. Rihanna, a proud Barbadian, attended the ceremony to celebrate the small country's historic achievement, as well as to receive the aforementioned recognition.
"Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership," Barbados Prime Minister Mottley said, via USA Today. "May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation." Upon receiving the title of Barbabos' national hero, Rihanna couldn't hide her excitement.
"This is a day that I will never, ever forget," she said. "It's also a day that I never saw coming. I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in." As expected, fans didn't take long to congratulate her. "Congrats to Rihanna for joining the Order of Barbados national hero's," one fan tweeted. "Right excellence Rihanna," they added. Still, fans speculated about one particular thing after watching Rihanna at Barbados' independence ceremony.
Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child?
During Barbados' independence ceremony on November 30, Rihanna wore an orange long dress by Bottega Veneta, paired with black sandals and chunky braids (via Vogue). According to all the Twitter reactions, however, the outfit wasn't the only thing fans noticed about Rihanna. Some pointed out how the pop star covered her stomach, with speculations that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky might be expecting.
"Am I late... is RiRi #pregnant as I'm sure I can see a blooming bump," one fan noted. A verified Twitter page, @TheAcademy, later took to Twitter to "confirm" the popstar's pregnancy. "Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky," they wrote. As expected, fans couldn't hide their surprise. "ASAP Rocky got Rihanna pregnant??!!" one shocked fans wrote. "rihanna.. riri... badgalriri... the girl who made anti... is pregnant- with... ASAP ROCKY's CHILD?!?" another added. Not everyone bought it, though. "I won't believe Rihanna is pregnant until Rihanna herself tells me she's pregnant," one person wrote.
Although Rihanna has yet to address this, her longtime friend Melissa Forde somewhat did. After The Neighborhood Talk posted on Instagram about the rumors, Forde liked the post, with many believing she was confirming the news. However, Forde admitted she was just a little buzzed. "guys this is a high a** moment wtfff how y'all gon set me up like that?" RiRi's friend commented. "You know I'm not with the messy s*** carry on guys nothing to see here."