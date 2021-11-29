Barbados Removing Queen Elizabeth As Its Head Of State Could Spell Trouble For The Future Of The Monarchy

Barbados is moving on from the British monarchy — and soon, others may follow.

The Caribbean island of Barbados (shout out Rihanna!) has long debated it, but by the end of November, it will be official: Queen Elizabeth will be removed as the country's Head of State. The move comes after a decades-long push for a republic and, in September 2020, the country officially made its first move in separating from the monarchy.

That month, Barbados Gov. General Sandra Mason stated that "[t]he time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind" (via Foreign Policy) and revealed by November 2021, the country will be fully emancipated from the Commonwealth. The amicable split between Queen Elizabeth and Barbados is set to take place on November 30th — exactly 55 years after the country gained independence from Britain.

According to Forbes, Mauritius was the last country to oust Queen Elizabeth as Head of State back in 1992. But, with Barbados now shifting to a republic, many have been left wondering: What does this mean for the British monarchy? Perhaps it's a portent of doom, but now, the experts are weighing in on the future of the Commonwealth Realms.