Another Country Is Pushing To Remove The Queen As Head Of State

For nearly 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has reigned supreme over the Commonwealth. Ascending the throne following the death of her father, George VI, the then-25-year-old would become queen in 1952 — a position she's held since. In 2007, Queen Elizabeth would become the longest-living British monarch and in 2015, she would rise to be the longest-reigning monarch (via History Press).

As she quickly approaches her Platinum Jubilee, the queen remains as busy as ever. Following a health scare that saw her use a walking cane and spend the night in a hospital for "preliminary investigations" — as a source told the Daily Mail – the queen was advised to remain at home for two weeks. As she is set to return to the public on November 14 for Remembrance Sunday, one has to wonder how the now-95-year-old queen is holding up given her hefty duties.

Pretty much at any given time, Queen Elizabeth has her plate full. As Head of the Commonwealth, the queen has overseen 15 countries — but that number is now down to 14 as Barbados has voted to oust Queen Elizabeth (via Forbes) as they transition to a republic. And while the queen's responsibilities pull her in 100 different directions, it seems as if her duties may see another reduction as another country seeks its exit from under Queen Elizabeth's rule.