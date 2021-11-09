Another Country Is Pushing To Remove The Queen As Head Of State
For nearly 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has reigned supreme over the Commonwealth. Ascending the throne following the death of her father, George VI, the then-25-year-old would become queen in 1952 — a position she's held since. In 2007, Queen Elizabeth would become the longest-living British monarch and in 2015, she would rise to be the longest-reigning monarch (via History Press).
As she quickly approaches her Platinum Jubilee, the queen remains as busy as ever. Following a health scare that saw her use a walking cane and spend the night in a hospital for "preliminary investigations" — as a source told the Daily Mail – the queen was advised to remain at home for two weeks. As she is set to return to the public on November 14 for Remembrance Sunday, one has to wonder how the now-95-year-old queen is holding up given her hefty duties.
Pretty much at any given time, Queen Elizabeth has her plate full. As Head of the Commonwealth, the queen has overseen 15 countries — but that number is now down to 14 as Barbados has voted to oust Queen Elizabeth (via Forbes) as they transition to a republic. And while the queen's responsibilities pull her in 100 different directions, it seems as if her duties may see another reduction as another country seeks its exit from under Queen Elizabeth's rule.
Jamaica wants to remove Queen Elizabeth as Head of State
Following Barbados' removal of Queen Elizabeth from power, the island nation of Jamaica seemingly wants out next. As Barbados transitions out of the Commonwealth and into a republic on November 30 (via Forbes), their fellow West Indies nation of Jamaica seems to be inspired by the move — and now, a prominent Jamaican figure is calling for immediate change.
"It is worth noting that ... Barbados has recently taken the required steps to repatriate their sovereignty by establishing a Barbadian as their head of state and first president," People's National Party leader Mark Golding said in an "impassioned" recent speech to Jamaican Parliament, per Express. "That was a bipartisan exercise ... through cooperation between the government and opposition in Barbados ... I wish to commend them for it." Golding saliently noted, "The establishment of a non-executive president as our head of state in replacement of its English monarch was agreed by both major political parties over a decade ago."
Golding then made a plea to Prime Minister Andrew Holness to "let us move forward with this now," as the nation approaches its 60th anniversary of independence from British rule. For years, Jamaicans have called for Queen Elizabeth's departure. Fae Ellington, a Kingston-based journalist, described the queen as "a warm person," though she "symbolizes colonialism" (via the World). "The British conquered Jamaica in 1655, they took it from the Spanish and we all know about that unpleasant past ..." she added.