The Brand Queen Elizabeth Just Awarded A Royal Warrant To May Go Against Her Doctor's Orders
Does an aperitif a day keep the doctor away? Not if you're the Queen of England.
Vanity Fair reported in October that Queen Elizabeth II's doctor recommended she abstain from her evening drink. According to two insiders, the doctor thought it would be best for Her Royal Highness to forego all alcohol, including her purported vice of choice — a nightly martini — all in an effort to be as healthy as possible for her fall schedule, as well as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next summer wherein she'll be celebrating an impressive 70 years of service. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," one unnamed source divulged. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures," the source continued.
Alas, the queen's latest move might suggest that the sound medical advice her physician doled out is one hard metaphorical pill to swallow...
Queen Elizabeth awarded Dubonnet a royal warrant
Queen Elizabeth just gave one alcohol brand her official royal seal of approval! As reported by the Daily Mail, Her Royal Highness doled out a Royal Warrant of Appointment — which is fancy royal talk for a label that lets the masses know the company has bestowed their product or services personally to the queen — to the French alcohol brand Dubonnet, a popular variety of aperitif "crafted from a proprietary blend of red wine, herbs and spices."
Although Queen Elizabeth is partial to an evening martini, it's also rumored that she has a particular penchant for a drink made of Dubonnet, gin, two ice cubes, and a slice of lemon, just as her mother did before her. Purportedly, the Queen Mother once penned a note to a royal aid that read, "I think I will take two small bottles of Dubonnet and gin with me this morning, in case it is needed." It's etter to have too much than not enough, right?!
Whether or not Queen Elizabeth is still imbibing remains unclear, but it's obvious she's still a huge fan of the wine-based aperitif either way!