The Brand Queen Elizabeth Just Awarded A Royal Warrant To May Go Against Her Doctor's Orders

Does an aperitif a day keep the doctor away? Not if you're the Queen of England.

Vanity Fair reported in October that Queen Elizabeth II's doctor recommended she abstain from her evening drink. According to two insiders, the doctor thought it would be best for Her Royal Highness to forego all alcohol, including her purported vice of choice — a nightly martini — all in an effort to be as healthy as possible for her fall schedule, as well as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations next summer wherein she'll be celebrating an impressive 70 years of service. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," one unnamed source divulged. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures," the source continued.

Alas, the queen's latest move might suggest that the sound medical advice her physician doled out is one hard metaphorical pill to swallow...