Why Has The Queen Been Advised To Give Up Her Favorite Drink?
The late Princess Margaret, sister to Queen Elizabeth, was known for her party girl ways, often spotted with drink in hand. What less probably know is that big sister Elizabeth enjoys a stiff one herself on the daily. While Her Majesty is rarely seen with alcohol in public, per Vanity Fair, she reportedly imbibes "most evenings" at home. According to the outlet's Buckingham Palace sources, Elizabeth's drink of choice is usually a dry martini (which is also Prince Charles'), but she is partial to Dubonnet and gin as well (her mother's own signature drink).
Elizabeth is not a day drinker, at least not during the time chef Darren McGrady cooked for her between 1982 and 1993. According to McGrady's book, "Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen" (via Express), the queen would eat four small meals every day, which included afternoon tea. He did not mention drinking alcohol with her daytime meals. As for nightcaps, Elizabeth's late cousin Margaret Rhodes once said (via Vanity Fair), that the queen loved enjoying some champagne before bed.
With People reporting that Margaret herself gave up her alcohol and cigarette habits near the last years of her life, Elizabeth has been also advised by doctors to cease her daily drinking. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth is too busy to drink
Queen Elizabeth's plate is getting quite full with planning her Platinum Jubilee celebrations for next June and with that, doctors have advised Her Majesty to relinquish all daily drinking to keep up with her responsibilities. Per The Telegraph, a courtier shared, "The Queen has a busy schedule coming up including the Cop26 climate summit and of course next year the celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee." Additionally, Vanity Fair reported that although the queen's bill of health remains good, she has been seen walking with a cane, including at a Welsh Parliament address in mid-October.
According to sources close to Elizabeth, she doesn't have to go cold turkey, and can enjoy the liquor libations for special occasions only. "It's not really a big deal for her," one of the insiders told Vanity Fair. "She is not a big drinker but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures." In lieu of her dry martinis will be water and soft drinks, per the reported doctor orders.
While many might agree that some sweet wine here and there can't hurt even a busy monarch, we trust Elizabeth's doctors still know what's best for her health. "Her doctors want to make sure she is as fit and healthy as possible," after all, a second source said.