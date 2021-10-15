Why Has The Queen Been Advised To Give Up Her Favorite Drink?

The late Princess Margaret, sister to Queen Elizabeth, was known for her party girl ways, often spotted with drink in hand. What less probably know is that big sister Elizabeth enjoys a stiff one herself on the daily. While Her Majesty is rarely seen with alcohol in public, per Vanity Fair, she reportedly imbibes "most evenings" at home. According to the outlet's Buckingham Palace sources, Elizabeth's drink of choice is usually a dry martini (which is also Prince Charles'), but she is partial to Dubonnet and gin as well (her mother's own signature drink).

Elizabeth is not a day drinker, at least not during the time chef Darren McGrady cooked for her between 1982 and 1993. According to McGrady's book, "Eating Royally: Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen" (via Express), the queen would eat four small meals every day, which included afternoon tea. He did not mention drinking alcohol with her daytime meals. As for nightcaps, Elizabeth's late cousin Margaret Rhodes once said (via Vanity Fair), that the queen loved enjoying some champagne before bed.

With People reporting that Margaret herself gave up her alcohol and cigarette habits near the last years of her life, Elizabeth has been also advised by doctors to cease her daily drinking. Here's why.