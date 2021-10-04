Princess Margaret's Friend Reveals What The Younger Sister Of The Queen Was Really Like

In a recent interview with The Telegraph (via the Daily Mail), Princess Margaret's friend Derek Boshier spoke about what the personality of the late royal was really like — behind-the-scenes of the tabloid coverage. Boshier is an artist, and although he's now well into his 80s, he still has some memories of Margaret in the 1960s.

Boshier befriended Margaret, as her husband, Antony Armstrong Jones, was a photographer before becoming an Earl. As for Margaret herself, Boshier described her as "very unpredictable: friendly with you one second, cold the next." Despite the ups-and-downs, Boshier and Margaret did share a moment, according to the interview, where they passed along a marijuana joint at a party — which also speaks to her modern approach.

Along with Boshier's description, a separate Telegraph article about sports commentator Henry Blofeld seems to corroborate the princess's personality, listing her as his worst celebrity experience. "She told me, more or less, that I should wait until I was spoken to. You don't ask royalty questions; they talk to you and you answer them," he claimed (per the Daily Mail). She gave me a dressing-down then. It was quite an embarrassing moment."