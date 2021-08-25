Author Claims What Prince Harry Really Thinks Of Prince William's Role In The Royal Family

Prince Harry has made it no secret that his relationship with his brother Prince William has taken a turn for the worse these last few years. While the Duke of Cambridge is yet to make any comments about the situation between him and his brother, Harry told Tom Bradby during the "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" documentary that the two royal brothers are on "different paths at the moment" but that he would always love him, nevertheless.

If that weren't enough though, Harry also told Oprah Winfrey in his seismic interview with her that he believes William is "trapped" in royal life. He said, "I was trapped, but I had no idea I was trapped. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that," according to CBS News.

Clearly, Harry speaking out about their issues in public hasn't made things better between him and William — though there is talk about the brothers are now reconciling. However, one royal expert believes there's more to what Harry has admitted in public — and that the rift between them might have began way before Meghan Markle even entered the picture. Keep reading below to find out more.