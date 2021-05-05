How Prince William Will Change The Monarchy When He Becomes King

Prince William may have big plans to change the monarchy — for the better — when he becomes king down the road. William is currently second in line to the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles, who will become the king of England when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, either dies or decides to step down. The same will hold true for William when his father is king; William will ascend to the throne when Charles dies or steps down, according to Insider. The only way that William will not eventually become king is if he dies before his father.

While William may have decades to go before becoming king, sources say that he is already thinking about how he will change things once he is ruling the monarchy. "William is already thinking about the future of the Monarchy and the changes he'll make," a source told Us Weekly. "He and Kate [Middleton] have successfully created a healthy balance of openness [in the public eye] while maintaining the sense of mystery that surrounds the royal family and keeps us engaged," the source added. The two will be a dynamic pair, as they are known to work together extremely well. However, things within the monarchy aren't destined to stay stagnant, and William will likely bring a fresh perspective to the throne. Keep reading to find out what William is expected to do when he becomes king.