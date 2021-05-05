How Prince William Will Change The Monarchy When He Becomes King
Prince William may have big plans to change the monarchy — for the better — when he becomes king down the road. William is currently second in line to the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles, who will become the king of England when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, either dies or decides to step down. The same will hold true for William when his father is king; William will ascend to the throne when Charles dies or steps down, according to Insider. The only way that William will not eventually become king is if he dies before his father.
While William may have decades to go before becoming king, sources say that he is already thinking about how he will change things once he is ruling the monarchy. "William is already thinking about the future of the Monarchy and the changes he'll make," a source told Us Weekly. "He and Kate [Middleton] have successfully created a healthy balance of openness [in the public eye] while maintaining the sense of mystery that surrounds the royal family and keeps us engaged," the source added. The two will be a dynamic pair, as they are known to work together extremely well. However, things within the monarchy aren't destined to stay stagnant, and William will likely bring a fresh perspective to the throne. Keep reading to find out what William is expected to do when he becomes king.
Prince William will 'modernize some aspects' of the monarchy
Prince William "respects protocol," a source told Us Weekly, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't want to make some changes. "He plans to modernize some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations," the source said. William "takes his future role as King and seriously and sees at as a great honor and privilege to be in his position." As William works as a senior member of the royal family, and raises his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, he knows the importance of putting the monarchy — and his family — first, the source explained.
This is not the first time that we've heard that William plans to make changes once he becomes king, either. Back in December 2020, former palace aid Paul Burrell spoke about William's future to Vicky Pattison on "The Secret To" podcast. "We are not going to see change, real change until Prince William will become king. Then Princess Diana's genes inside Prince William will kick in and make the Royal Family more approachable, acceptable and out there," Burrell said, according to Express.