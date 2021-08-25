Inside Harry And Meghan's Private Calls With William And Kate

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly patching things up between the two of them. The pair first reunited at the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip. They met again to honor their mother's 60th birthday in early July, and now it appears that the brothers are in regular communication again. "I know that the four are talking with one another and they're talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime. They're very close with one another," Diana's vocal coach Stewart Pearce, author of "Diana: The Voice of Change," told Us Weekly. Pearce believes the calls are informal and often involve the couples doing things like making dinner or enjoying a cup of tea while they chat.

Pearce revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have "very different" views on the world than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. "Their lens on the world is highly individualized. And what's remarkable is that they all totally respect [each other], but this lens is different," the author explained. "They have absolutely turned a new page in their relationship and have started the healing," a source told Us Weekly. The "Suits" actress and her sister-in-law have also begun mending fences. Kate has reportedly been "sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship," per the insider.

Let's hope this relationship continues on this positive trajectory.