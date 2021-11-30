Why Rihanna's Acceptance Of A Huge Honor Is Turning Heads

Besides being a Grammy Award-winning global pop star and the head honcho of her uber-successful Fenty brand, Rihanna has taken on multiple roles in her home country of Barbados over the years. In 2011, the singer inked a three-year deal with the Barbados Tourism Authority to help promote the island for tourism. "Barbados is a place like no other and one of the reasons for this is the spirit and national pride of our people," she said at the time, per PR Newswire. A couple of years later, in 2013, Rihanna launched her "Inside Out" campaign to help promote tourism in Barbados. She was featured in a spicy video that showed the "Umbrella" artist showing off her curves in scenic destinations, per Travel Weekly.

Due to her multiple ventures, especially her SAVAGE X FENTY lingerie brand, Rihanna's net worth reached a staggering amount of $1.7 billion, as reported by Forbes in August. Reaching billionaire status made Rihanna reflect on her upbringing. "It's tricky because it's hard to even accept that's where you're at because I know where I've come from," she told The New York Times in September. "At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings," Rihanna added.

In addition to being a newly minted billionaire, Rihanna just received one of her most impressive accolades.