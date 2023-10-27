The Real Reason People Are Starting To Like Brittany Mahomes
Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, but Brittany Mahomes has learned to shake it off. Brittany's harshest critics can't stand her for myriad reasons, from her trash-talking on X, formerly known as Twitter, to her decision to shower Kansas City Chiefs fans with champagne while celebrating the team's advancement to the Super Bowl. But Brittany hasn't apologized for being loud and proud when it comes to supporting her husband, NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and it's starting to look like more people are warming up to the divisive WAG.
Brittany shared her opinion of her haters during an August 2023 Instagram Q&A. She admitted there was a time when she was bothered by all of the negative remarks about her, but she eventually decided that the criticism wasn't worthy of her concern. "I could give two s***s about people's opinion of me that don't even know me," she said. It possibly took her some time to make peace with being a target of internet trolls because of how quickly she went from having a normal life to being someone whose life the public was curious about. "I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this," she previously said on "CBS Mornings."
But Brittany Mahomes' proved that she can handle the heat and isn't going anywhere — and it's become a common occurrence for her supporters to drown out her haters on social media.
Brittany Mahomes' friendship with Taylor Swift
If anyone is proof that an online hate campaign is survivable, it's Taylor Swift. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Swift opened up about the fallout from her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. During that dark era, her social media posts were flooded with snake emojis and calls for the pop star to be canceled. "I don't think there are that many people who can actually understand what it's like to have millions of people hate you very loudly," Swift said. Now, she's so beloved that she's reportedly made multiple billions of dollars from her 2023 "Eras Tour," and if Brittany Mahomes still needs advice on how to handle haters, she can turn to the "Bad Blood" singer for help.
After Swift started dating tight end Travis Kelce, she and Mahomes were filmed cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs together in a skybox at Arrowhead Stadium during multiple games. It seemed as though a new friendship was brewing, and at one October 2023 matchup, the gal pals even celebrated a touchdown with their own secret handshake. According to a Morning Consult Poll (via Forbes), over half of all Americans are Swifties of some degree, so Mahomes is associating with the perfect person to improve her image and introduce her to a massive new fanbase. "If Taylor Swift loves Brittany then I also love Brittany," one Swiftie declared on X. "I love Taylor and Brittany's friendship," another fan wrote.
How Taylor Swift helped changed perceptions of Brittany Mahomes
When the NFL's Taylor Swift Era began, some fans pointed out that her unrestrained celebrating was received differently from that of Brittany Mahomes'. "Some of y'all b***hed about Brittany Mahomes going crazy and cheering on Pat but are on here stoked about Taylor cheering on Travis ... And I'll never understand the hate folks have for Britt," one person tweeted. While some football fans did grow tired of the cameras' incessant swiveling to Swift, perhaps seeing a popular pop star's chest-bumping, ecstatic screaming, and jumping up and down with excitement made such behavior seem more acceptable in the eyes of Brittany's haters. In other words, it took Swift's presence at Arrowhead Stadium to make some people realize that they were suffering from a case of b***h eating crackers syndrome in regards to Patrick Mahomes' wife.
Brittany also proved a lot of people wrong by embracing Swift with open arms. Some of the WAG's haters predicted that she wouldn't be happy about the singer's presence when Swift attended her first Chiefs game. "How pissed you think Brittany Mahomes is now that the attention is elsewhere?" read one tweet. But Brittany didn't pout in a corner, and she hasn't flaunted her blossoming friendship with Swift on social media, either. Her membership in Swift's evolving girl squad also inspired some curious fans to start researching why she's so strongly disliked. "The criticisms you people have of this woman boil down to misogyny," one person concluded in part.
Her steadfast support for her husband
The July 2023 Netflix docuseries "Quarterback" portrayed Brittany Mahomes in a favorable light. "I did not anticipate ['Quarterback'] turning me into a @BrittanyLynne supporter but here we are! That girl really holds s*** down for their fam so her husband can be the QB he is," tweeted one fan in part. Another X user praised Brittany's "classy" decision to keep the focus on her hubby's accomplishments and hard work instead of speaking about herself during an interview promoting the series.
All Brittany had to do was stand by her man to win over some people who once were not her biggest fans. "Brittany used to irritate me but she has been in Patrick's corner from day 1. Pre NFL, Pre College. She is her husband's biggest fan, and I appreciate that," yet another Brittany convertee wrote. Brittany never pursued Patrick Mahomes for money or fame, which is something she has ensured that Chief fans know. The couple met in high school, and Brittany told "CBS Mornings" she didn't even know that Patrick played quarterback back then.
Patrick has also done his part to improve the public's perception of his wife by speaking about how much he values her support. "I think if I didn't have Brittany, I wouldn't be in the position I am now," he said. According to the star quarterback, everything Brittany does for him helps him stay focused on football. "She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate," he told People.
The Mahomes are diehard supporters of their new hometown
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes both hail from Texas, but the couple happily adopted Kansas City as their new hometown after Patrick was drafted by the Chiefs. They've won over locals by doing their part to make KC a better place to live, with one X user writing, "Chiefs fan here. We don't hate on Brittany Mahomes. She is a good person. She has done so much for Kansas City." One way the Mahomes give back to their community is through their 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which — as just one example — partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in October 2023 and donated over $1.6 million to the organization. "This meaningful partnership will expand opportunities for kids everywhere, and the places that have positively impacted Patrick and me," Brittany said in a press release. "We are committed to doing all we can to uplift others."
Brittany is also big on expressing her Kansas City pride, which helps endear her to her fellow residents. "We love it here," she told Bleacher Report back in 2019. During a 2020 Instagram Q&A, Brittany elaborated on why she and Patrick were looking forward to living there for many years to come — and she buttered up the people whose opinions matter most to Chiefs players and their families. "The people here are just the sweetest and greatest," she said. Brittany added that she's grateful for their support.
Brittany Mahomes' big investment in women's sports
Brittany Mahomes scored some major points with members of her community when she decided to help bring a professional women's soccer team to Kansas City. The certified personal trainer had a short-lived career as a pro soccer player in Iceland, so she makes an ideal co-owner of the Kansas City Current.
Brittany's ownership group, which also features financial executives Chris and Angie Long, and now Patrick Mahomes, also decided to do something revolutionary by starting construction on the first stadium and training facility built exclusively for a National Women's Soccer League team. The total estimated cost of the project is around $135 million, per ESPN.
The stadium's mere existence will show young girls who hope to play professional sports someday that their hard work is valued as athletes. "Hey everyone who loves Taylor Swift and Travis! Guess what we're not gonna do! Bully Brittany Mahomes!!! Whether you like her or not that woman has completely transformed and empowered women's sports in KC," one of Brittany's supporters tweeted in part in October 2023. "What [the Longs and the Mahomes are] doing for women's soccer in KC and around the country is so incredibly important and appreciated," another person previously wrote. The investment further establishes that Brittany cares about KC and is thinking about the city's future beyond her husband's NFL career.
She isn't as active on social media these days
Brittany Mahomes hasn't given her haters the satisfaction of allowing them to declare victory by shutting down her social media accounts, but she has become more mindful of what she posts. During her August 2023 Instagram Q&A, she learned that at least one of her followers would like her to update her socials more often. However, Brittany had to inform the fan, "Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people." She previously told "CBS Mornings" that the backlash she faced for sharing that infamous video of her champagne celebration made her realize that she was, perhaps, oversharing online.
Limiting her social media usage hasn't just given Brittany's haters less material to work with; it's made fans start to view her in a different light. Instead of rolling their eyes over her raucous celebrations or complaints about refs' calls, their focus has shifted to other aspects of her life, such as her happy family and her work. "I don't wanna see hate for Brittney Mahomes. It's so misogynistic. She is a wonderful mother and wife who used to be a little annoying but is humble now," one person tweeted in part that September. Meanwhile, another X user drew attention to the lack of behavior for Brittany's detractors to get outraged over. "The Brittany Mahomes slander on here is so unwarranted it's crazy. First off, the girl hasn't done or said anything all season," their message read.
Brittany Mahomes uses her platform for good
Brittany Mahomes found a way to do some good in the wake of that champagne shower controversy. In January 2022, Patrick Mahomes' wife partnered with Charlie Hustle, a Kansas City-based T-shirt company, to create "Team Brittany" shirts in yellow and red, the Chiefs' colors. Proceeds from the sales went to a local anti-bullying charity, Red Card KC. Some of Brittany's belittlers learned that she wasn't quite as unpopular as they believed her to be when 2,000 of the tees were sold over the course of a day, per TMZ Sports. Brittany vowed to make her own donation equaling the total amount of Charlie Hustle's sales.
On her Instagram Story, Brittany let her fans know that she appreciated their show of support. "I know there are still so many good people out here," she wrote in part. "And together we are making a difference in the community!"
Brittany utilized social media to support another good cause in the summer of 2023: Clear the List. She filled her X, formerly Twitter, page with links to teachers' wishlists on Amazon to help them get the classroom supplies they needed for the upcoming school year. "If you are able, please help all these lovely teachers out!! It's super easy to order off their link and help fill their classrooms!" Brittany tweeted. One grateful teacher responded, "Thank you so much! So blessed to have your family as part of our city."
This WAG's motherhood moments are a hit
The way Brittany Mahomes uses social media to interact with her fans is rather ingenious. By regularly participating in Q&As on her Instagram Story, she can make her followers feel more connected to her, and they don't have to be subjected to the hateful comments on her main page. Brittany often fields questions about her life as the proud mother of two kids she and Patrick Mahomes share, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes. Her responses to some questions also make her more relatable, such as when she revealed her biggest motherhood struggle. "I think for me it was just still learning to make time for yourself and other stuff and not just solely your child!" she wrote in April 2023.
When Brittany told her X followers that Sterling had become "a serious daddy's girl" in a post around that same time, one fan replied, "I'm pleased to read mostly kind responses here. Let's keep up the love and eliminate the hate. Way to go, Chiefs Kingdom." Brittany also receives a lot of positive reactions to the photos of her kids that she's shared on Instagram. An October 2023 carousel, for example, consists of snapshots of the Mahomes enjoying an activity that many families do together during the fall season: visiting a pumpkin patch. "I enjoy seeing you and your family doing every day things," read one response to her post in part. "The Mahomes babies living their best childhood. Great job mommy and daddy," commented another admirer.
She clapped back after getting attacked by Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan decided to join the Brittany Mahomes pile-on on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," in February 2023. At the time, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were riding high from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, which meant that Brittany's behavior was rubbing some people the wrong way again. Some of her haters grumbled about her tweet saying that critics of her hubby's team owed them an apology, for example. But Rogan decided to imagine what would happen if Patrick and his outspoken ride-or-die ever called it quits. "The problem is they keep that same energy when you get divorced," Rogan said. "They come after you with that same energy."
Brittany didn't mention Rogan by name, but many of her followers assumed that she had the podcaster in mind when she tweeted, "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone's wife is real weird."
Brittany's tweet was like the Bat Signal for her supporters. When they jumped to her defense, we got more proof that she's earned the respect and adoration of a lot of people. "If you're talking about Rogan, you're being generous to call him a grown man. Your family is beautiful and he's just a sad, sad man-boy," tweeted one fan. Another X user assured her, "For every troll, there are a million supporters. We stand behind you and your family."
Fans love Brittany Mahomes' game-day outfits
While walking the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYs, Patrick Mahomes praised Brittany Mahomes' ability to put together killer outfits. "Brittany Mahomes is my stylist. Brittany is the one who makes the final decision," he said, per PopSugar. On the "Shootin it with Soph" podcast back in 2018, Brittany revealed that one item of clothing she purchased for her superstitious future hubby that he can't live without is his pair of game-day undies from Lululemon — they're red to match his uniform, and he considers them good luck.
Brittany has also used her apparel choices to rep the Kansas City Chiefs. In the game-day photos she's shared on Instagram, she's often rocking a look with a pop of red or yellow. Her outfits tend to be varied and stylish, and they've scored the fitness fanatic loads of compliments. One winning look was a pair of red pants with a black bustier and a custom Mahomes 15 jacket. "I've been waiting for this post! Love this outfit!" wrote one of Brittany's followers. Another popular ensemble was the yellow quilted miniskirt, white long-sleeved bodysuit, and knee-high white boots that she was wearing when she and Taylor Swift watched the Chiefs' October 2023 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Brittany's fans seemed to think that she was really hitting her stride style-wise with this one. "This outfit and hair is EVERYTHING!!!" read one comment. "Best fit/look of the season so far!" another admirer wrote. "Killing it."