The Real Reason People Are Starting To Like Brittany Mahomes

Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, but Brittany Mahomes has learned to shake it off. Brittany's harshest critics can't stand her for myriad reasons, from her trash-talking on X, formerly known as Twitter, to her decision to shower Kansas City Chiefs fans with champagne while celebrating the team's advancement to the Super Bowl. But Brittany hasn't apologized for being loud and proud when it comes to supporting her husband, NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and it's starting to look like more people are warming up to the divisive WAG.

Brittany shared her opinion of her haters during an August 2023 Instagram Q&A. She admitted there was a time when she was bothered by all of the negative remarks about her, but she eventually decided that the criticism wasn't worthy of her concern. "I could give two s***s about people's opinion of me that don't even know me," she said. It possibly took her some time to make peace with being a target of internet trolls because of how quickly she went from having a normal life to being someone whose life the public was curious about. "I didn't expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this," she previously said on "CBS Mornings."

But Brittany Mahomes' proved that she can handle the heat and isn't going anywhere — and it's become a common occurrence for her supporters to drown out her haters on social media.