Brittany Mahomes' Steamy Sports Illustrated Debut Is A Touchdown Against Her Haters

Brittany Mahomes is giving her haters something to talk about after stripping down to a bikini for Sports Illustrated. Ever since stepping onto the football field alongside her husband, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany has faced backlash from every direction possible. Whether it's because she's pouring champagne on freezing-cold fans or calling out referees for making a bad call, she can't escape the hate. Although all the backlash used to get to Brittany, she has slowly been able to let go of other people's opinions. According to Café Mom, she shared in an Instagram Q&A, "I could give two s**** about people's opinion of me that don't even know me."

Brittany's new confidence was proven as she stepped out with Taylor Swift and even landed a SKIMS campaign with her family. The Mahomes family rocked matching red PJs and were all smiles in the photoshoot, per People. Speaking on the campaign, Brittany told People, "We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set. The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond." From shooting with her family to shooting alone, Brittany has found herself at the center of another campaign.

Sports Illustrated chose the mom of two to be the cover of their 60th anniversary issue, per Instagram. Instead of rocking cozy PJs, Brittany is sporting a bikini in a steamy cover that even haters can't be mad about.