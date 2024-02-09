Brittany Mahomes' Steamy Sports Illustrated Debut Is A Touchdown Against Her Haters
Brittany Mahomes is giving her haters something to talk about after stripping down to a bikini for Sports Illustrated. Ever since stepping onto the football field alongside her husband, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany has faced backlash from every direction possible. Whether it's because she's pouring champagne on freezing-cold fans or calling out referees for making a bad call, she can't escape the hate. Although all the backlash used to get to Brittany, she has slowly been able to let go of other people's opinions. According to Café Mom, she shared in an Instagram Q&A, "I could give two s**** about people's opinion of me that don't even know me."
Brittany's new confidence was proven as she stepped out with Taylor Swift and even landed a SKIMS campaign with her family. The Mahomes family rocked matching red PJs and were all smiles in the photoshoot, per People. Speaking on the campaign, Brittany told People, "We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set. The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond." From shooting with her family to shooting alone, Brittany has found herself at the center of another campaign.
Sports Illustrated chose the mom of two to be the cover of their 60th anniversary issue, per Instagram. Instead of rocking cozy PJs, Brittany is sporting a bikini in a steamy cover that even haters can't be mad about.
Brittany Mahomes is getting praise for her spicy Sports Illustrated cover
In February 2024, Sports Illustrated announced via Instagram that Brittany Mahomes would be on the cover of their 60th anniversary issue and, in the process, teased some photos. Mahomes looked sensational, sporting different red-style bikinis and showing off her rock-hard abs. Still, it's not just because of her body that the news outlet chose Mahomes for the issue.
On the behind-the-scenes Instagram clip, a caption reads, "Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse." Mahomes has been overwhelmed shooting with Sports Illustrated and didn't think this would ever be a possibility, as she told People. "I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen," she shared. "I'm so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team." Although the official photos have yet to be released, Mahomes stuns in the teaser video, and fans think so too.
In a notable rarity, the comment section on the post has been flooded with an outpour of love and support for Mahomes. One user wrote, "The best part of this entire thing is that Patrick wasn't mentioned in the caption at all. It's refreshing to see a woman defined by her accomplishments rather than constantly labeled as 'so and so's wife.' Great job to Brittney and to SI for focusing on her WORK." All in all, the photoshoot has allowed Mahomes to shine and say bye to the haters.