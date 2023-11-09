Brittany & Patrick Mahomes' SKIMS Campaign Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Since Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' SKIMS campaign came out, Taylor Swift fans have shared some strong takes on the couple's proximity to Kim Kardashian. For example, one fan revealed they're ready to back Swift at a moment's notice. "BRITTANY MAHOMES IN A SKIMS AD ???? SWIFTIES LETS RIDE," tweeted the super loyal fan. "The way I did a double take. What timeline are we living in?" tweeted another fan alongside a photo of Brittany and Patrick's SKIMS ad. Of course, not all of the fans are preparing for the worst. "This photoshoot was done long before [Brittany] and Taylor were friends and even if it wasn't Taylor is a grown adult woman I'm sure she wouldn't care that one of her friends did a photoshoot for a well known celeb and brand y'all need to chill out," they wrote.

Interestingly, some fans seem to think Kardashian's decision to enlist Brittany and Patrick is her way of cozying up to Swift. "Kim is really doing everything she can to get close to Taylor Swift lately huh," tweeted another fan. They also posted a screenshot of Harper's Bazaar's pic revealing Kardashian's SKIMS' collaboration with Swarovski. whose latest collection features a piece of jewelry called "The Taylor Swift Necklace" as its centerpiece They wrote, "That's just so insane to me that Kim is clout chasing off Taylor after everything her and Kanye put her through...like what??!"

Only Kardashian knows her motives, but she did compliment Swift's artistry in January 2023, per Perez Hilton, so perhaps it's possible.