Sterling Skye Mahomes Lives A Wildly Lavish Life

Although she's just a toddler, Sterling Skye Mahomes has had the kind of lifestyle many of us could only dream about. Sterling Skye's father happens to be none other than Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and the football player has some deep pockets — to say the least. In 2020, NBC News revealed that the prized athlete signed a 10-year $500 million contract extension with his NFL team. His agency called him "the first half billion dollar player in sports history." In 2023, Patrick ranked No. 24 on the Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes.

When he's not on the field, Patrick likes to spend quality time with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their kids, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The couple welcomed Sterling Skye in 2021, while Bronze came a year later. Brittany and Patrick frequently go above and beyond to treat their kids. Sterling Skye's wildly lavish lifestyle, in particular, is no secret. From a $5,000 Chanel bag to an extravagant sweets-themed birthday party, the tot is living large.