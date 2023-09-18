Sterling Skye Mahomes Lives A Wildly Lavish Life
Although she's just a toddler, Sterling Skye Mahomes has had the kind of lifestyle many of us could only dream about. Sterling Skye's father happens to be none other than Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and the football player has some deep pockets — to say the least. In 2020, NBC News revealed that the prized athlete signed a 10-year $500 million contract extension with his NFL team. His agency called him "the first half billion dollar player in sports history." In 2023, Patrick ranked No. 24 on the Forbes list of The World's Highest-Paid Athletes.
When he's not on the field, Patrick likes to spend quality time with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their kids, Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. The couple welcomed Sterling Skye in 2021, while Bronze came a year later. Brittany and Patrick frequently go above and beyond to treat their kids. Sterling Skye's wildly lavish lifestyle, in particular, is no secret. From a $5,000 Chanel bag to an extravagant sweets-themed birthday party, the tot is living large.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes threw an epic birthday bash for Sterling Skye
One perk of having affluent parents? The spectacular parties! In February 2023, as Sterling Skye Mahomes celebrated her second birthday, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes went all out by hosting an unforgettable dessert-themed birthday extravaganza for their daughter. Brittany took to Instagram Stories to share highlights from the special day. The bash was a Willy Wonka extravaganza and featured a spinning platform that resembled a lollipop and a playground inspired by donuts. On top of that, Sterling Skye was presented with two elaborate birthday cakes. As she perched in front of a large "Sweet Dreams" sign, Brittany said, "She's living her best life."
Brittany and Patrick offered fans an inside peek into Sterling Skye's birthday bash with an Instagram video. The clip showed footage of the adorable tot going down a slide, jumping up and down, and being held by her parents. Viewers also got to glimpse one of the cakes — made entirely of donut holes! "Our Sterling Skye turns 2 tomorrow!" Brittany captioned the post.
The extravagant gifts Sterling Skye has received
Sterling Skye Mahomes has received some luxurious gifts that cost a pretty penny. For her second birthday, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes gave their daughter a black Chanel purse that sells for almost $5,000, per Page Six. Brittany documented the gift opening in a video she shared on her Instagram Story. "Did you get a new purse? Let me see what it looks like!" she excitedly said to Sterling Skye, who then flaunted her bag in front of the camera. Brittany continued, "Do you love it? Is it Sterling's purse?" From the looks of it, the toddler seemed happy with her chic new bag.
Impressively trendy gifts aren't new to Sterling Skye; this certainly wasn't her first rodeo. Back in 2022, Brittany shared the chic gift her daughter received for her very first birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Brittany posted a photo that showed two pairs of adult sneakers and one pair of mini sneakers. Adidas had sent Sterling Skye, along with her parents, identical blue shoes that were customized for the family. An accompanying card read, "Happy birthday Sterling! From your Adidas family." Unsurprisingly, Sterling Skye also had a lavish birthday celebration, which Brittany shared glimpses of on Instagram Story. The party featured a bounce house, a ball pit, and a cotton candy station. With pink decor that said "Sterling Skye is ONEderful," the toddler was the center of attention at the extravagant event.
Details about Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' mansion
Sterling Skye Mahomes has reaped the rewards of having wealthy parents in more ways than one. In July 2023, the New York Post shared details about her family's new Missouri mansion. The estate includes luxurious amenities like a pool, a 50-yard football field, a par-3 golf hole, and a private pond. In an interview with Today, Patrick Mahomes pointed out one amenity he thought was an extremely important addition. "I wanted a basketball court ... the kind I dreamed of having as a kid," he revealed. Additionally, he envisions his kids spending time there with friends once they're older. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes also happen to be the proud owners of a luxurious $3.37 million mansion located in Texas.
Although she's just two, Sterling Skye has taken some sweet rides. In 2021, the then-10-month-old received a mini black Lamborghini for Christmas. She looked as stylish as ever sitting in the luxury play car. During an appearance on "The Drive," Patrick said, "It was awesome, and you can control it through a little remote control too." A year later, Sterling Skye was given another set of wheels — a small golf cart. On Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a photo of her daughter taking the wheel. "New golfer in town! Had to be like Dada," she wrote.