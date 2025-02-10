Kimberly Guilfoyle Weasels Her Way Into 2025 Super Bowl In Outfit Don Jr. Surely Hates

Kimberly Guilfoyle was among the notables putting in an appearance at Super Bowl LIX Sunday night. Despite the fact she and Donald Trump Jr. have split, the former Fox News host seemed determined to show the world that she's still part of the president's inner circle. But if she hoped to make her ex regret the breakup, she sadly fell short. Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits reportedly put her on Donald Trump's bad list, and this one was just another regrettable decision. She opted to pair a black satin shirt with bright red leggings, knee-high black boots, and a cropped black fur coat: a weird combination to begin with, and definitely not your average stadium wear. Her Instagram Stories showed her posing for the paps with the likes of Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson, and Steve Urkel himself, Jaleel White (who must now be asking himself, "Did I do that?").

True, she wasn't the only one who missed the memo about appropriate football-watching wear. Ivanka Trump apparently confused the Super Bowl for a work meeting and showed up in a white suit with a sleeveless top. But at least she looked put-together and professional, as opposed to Guilfoyle's confusing mashup. The leggings and boots would have been fine with a more casual long top, and the jacket and shirt would have worked with a skirt and stilettos. This look, however, just appeared to be an embarrassing call for attention.