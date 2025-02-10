Kimberly Guilfoyle Weasels Her Way Into 2025 Super Bowl In Outfit Don Jr. Surely Hates
Kimberly Guilfoyle was among the notables putting in an appearance at Super Bowl LIX Sunday night. Despite the fact she and Donald Trump Jr. have split, the former Fox News host seemed determined to show the world that she's still part of the president's inner circle. But if she hoped to make her ex regret the breakup, she sadly fell short. Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits reportedly put her on Donald Trump's bad list, and this one was just another regrettable decision. She opted to pair a black satin shirt with bright red leggings, knee-high black boots, and a cropped black fur coat: a weird combination to begin with, and definitely not your average stadium wear. Her Instagram Stories showed her posing for the paps with the likes of Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson, and Steve Urkel himself, Jaleel White (who must now be asking himself, "Did I do that?").
True, she wasn't the only one who missed the memo about appropriate football-watching wear. Ivanka Trump apparently confused the Super Bowl for a work meeting and showed up in a white suit with a sleeveless top. But at least she looked put-together and professional, as opposed to Guilfoyle's confusing mashup. The leggings and boots would have been fine with a more casual long top, and the jacket and shirt would have worked with a skirt and stilettos. This look, however, just appeared to be an embarrassing call for attention.
Kimberly Guilfoyle can't seem to learn from the past
We may never really know why Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. called it quits after five years and an extended engagement. But it's long been murmured that both Don Jr. and presidential pop Donald Sr. disapproved of her over-the-top aesthetic preferences, which leans toward low-cut tops, backless dresses, towering heels (even to cook dinner), and juvenile detailing. As Don Jr. affair rumors emerged, Guilfoyle ramped up her scandalous revenge style, as if to say, "What nine-year age difference? I'm still hot enough for him!" But nothing could save the relationship, and by the 2024 holiday season, it was clear Don Jr. had moved on.
New flame Bettina Anderson not only lives a lavish life that gets the family stamp of approval, she's also a model whose style is, shall we say, less ostentatious than Guilfoyle's. It should make for better optics when the president invites his family to White House events; we know how Trump prefers to be the center of attention. Still, Guilfoyle's appearance both at the Super Bowl and the pre-game festivities sent a clear message. She may be heading to Greece as the newly appointed U.S. ambassador, but that doesn't mean she's leaving Trumpworld entirely. We'll no doubt see her at some official events, or mingling at a Mar-a-Lago holiday brunch when she's in town. Let's hope her time overseas acts as a fashion wake-up call, and we'll see Kimberly Guilfoyle in normal clothes more often.