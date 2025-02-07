The Rare Times We've Seen Kimberly Guilfoyle In Normal Clothes

When it comes to style, Kimberly Guilfoyle likes to go big or go home. The world is used to seeing her decked out in all her glittery finery, and the list of Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits and flesh-baring fashion felonies is seemingly never-ending — let's just say she's got legs and knows how to flash them. However, Guilfoyle underwent a noticeable style change before her bombshell Donald Trump Jr. split. Sadly, though, it appears that it was just too little too late to save the Donberly romance.

According to reports, Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits had already reportedly landed her on Donald Trump's bad list. And once you make it onto there, the writing is pretty much on the wall. Sure enough, Don Jr., ever desperate in his quest to please his dad, purportedly ditched Guilfoyle for a younger model, Bettina Anderson, whose style is more reminiscent of his stepmom, Melania Trump. "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes," a source told People in December 2024. "Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach, is something that would impress him."

Still, Guilfoyle does occasionally take a breath, lets her hair down, eases up on the eye makeup, steps out of the sky-high heels, and sheds the skin-tight dresses. Admittedly, not often, but it does happen. We're checking out the rare times we've seen Guilfoyle in normal clothes.