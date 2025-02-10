Ivanka Trump Confuses 2025 Super Bowl For Work Meeting & We're Embarrassed For Her
Ivanka Trump attended the Super Bowl with Donald Trump, but her outfit of choice didn't match the event's casual vibes.
But before we talk about her underwhelming 'fit, here's how she scored tickets. Last week, Donald made waves when he revealed that he'd be attending the Super Bowl, making him the first-ever sitting president to do so. "I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — as they battle for the National Football League's Vince Lombardi Trophy," he shared a few hours before the game, per Fox News. He continued, "The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream." He concluded the statement by revealing he was looking forward to the big game and sending well wishes to the teams and country on behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump.
While Melania seemingly skipped out on joining Donald and company, Ivanka and one of her sons, Theodore James Kushner, were photographed in the suite with the president's guests. Unfortunately, the first daughter wasted a chance to inject any semblance of personality into her wardrobe by dressing as if she were attending a work meeting.
Ivanka Trump had better options for her Super Bowl look
The Super Bowl is usually a time for public figures and celebrities to flaunt their most daring, yet TV-appropriate, looks to the masses. Think bold, shiny, and probably colorful, too. Yet, Ivanka Trump's outfit totally missed the mark. As seen above, she arrived at the Super Bowl wearing a white, two-piece pantsuit that did nothing to reflect the game's fun, casual nature. And while the sleeveless top, accented by a thick brown belt, helped the first daughter look more like she was attending a company's spring luncheon rather than, say, a meeting with investors, Ivanka's outfit was still inappropriate for an event like the Super Bowl — you know, if fashion matters to her even a little bit.
Surprisingly, Ivanka was actually excited to attend the Super Bowl, as she posted multiple updates about her game day festivities, including a shot of her flying with Donald Trump in Air Force One, to her Instagram stories. To kick off the day, Ivanka celebrated Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem at a previous Super Bowl. "This Sunday Morning enjoy one of the greatest ever renditions of the National Anthem sung by Chris Stapleton the last time the Chiefs and the Eagles faced off in the Super Bowl," she wrote in one slide. In another, she posted a video of her son's flag football game that took place before the main event.
Interestingly, Ivanka also posted several items of clothing seemingly gifted to her by fashion brands, including cowboy boots and a flirty all-white skirt and top set, all of which would have been more interesting than the outfit she chose. It's safe to say Ivanka probably won't make the cut for the Super Bowl's most viral moments.