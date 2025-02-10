Ivanka Trump Confuses 2025 Super Bowl For Work Meeting & We're Embarrassed For Her

Ivanka Trump attended the Super Bowl with Donald Trump, but her outfit of choice didn't match the event's casual vibes.

But before we talk about her underwhelming 'fit, here's how she scored tickets. Last week, Donald made waves when he revealed that he'd be attending the Super Bowl, making him the first-ever sitting president to do so. "I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — as they battle for the National Football League's Vince Lombardi Trophy," he shared a few hours before the game, per Fox News. He continued, "The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream." He concluded the statement by revealing he was looking forward to the big game and sending well wishes to the teams and country on behalf of himself and First Lady Melania Trump.

While Melania seemingly skipped out on joining Donald and company, Ivanka and one of her sons, Theodore James Kushner, were photographed in the suite with the president's guests. Unfortunately, the first daughter wasted a chance to inject any semblance of personality into her wardrobe by dressing as if she were attending a work meeting.