Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tasteless Dress Steals Attention From Kristi Noem At Mar-A-Lago Gala

Less than two weeks earlier, Guilfoyle wore a wildly inappropriate dress at another Mar-a-Lago fundraiser. Guilfoyle sported a black lacy bodice dress that had a deep-cut neckline, and Guilfoyle accessorized with another large attention-grabbing pendant. On Guilfoyle's Instagram post showcasing that outfit, several followers brought up her split from Donald Trump Jr. "I believe you are in 'revenge body' (revenge everything) mode," one wrote.

March 2025 was also an eventful month for Guilfoyle as she debuted several gaudy skin-baring dresses. Only days before attending the American Patriots Gala, Guilfoyle wore a lingerie-style dress while visiting Ireland that gave a hint that she was possibly over Donald Trump Jr. On March 31, Guilfoyle was tagged in an Instagram photo where she posed in the Ashford Castle in West Ireland.

Earlier in the month, to celebrate turning 56 years old, Guilfoyle wore a form-fitting glittery gold minidress that put her legs and curvy figure on display. When she uploaded photos in the glittery gold 'fit to Instagram, multiple followers popped up in the comments to bash the birthday look. "Not a good look for an ambassador to Greece. I do like you Kimberly but Sorry you need to get some appropriate clothing," one commented. "Kim the lip filler and dark eyelashes needs to go!! It isn't attractive on you," another added.