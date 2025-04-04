Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tasteless Dress Steals Attention From Kristi Noem At Mar-A-Lago Gala
Kimberly Guilfoyle attended another gala at Mar-a-Lago, and this time around, her revealing outfit upstaged Kristi Noem. On April 3, 2025, the ambassador to Greece and the secretary of Homeland Security were both at the American Patriots Gala, a fundraiser for a project aimed to help Make America Clean Again. Noem's killer legs were on display in a tight-fitting pale blue dress that hugged her hips, but Guilfoyle's ensemble was far more attention-grabbing.
Guilfoyle rocked a black dress that had a cutout pattern in the midsection and a plunging neckline. The number had a full-length skirt, and she finished off the look with a large cross pendant that drew further attention to her curves. A photo at the event where she posed alongside Noem was posted to Guilfoyle's Instagram Stories, and Noem's more conservative, classy dress choice in a gray, textured fabric seemed more appropriate for a fundraising gala.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's month of revealing outfits
Less than two weeks earlier, Guilfoyle wore a wildly inappropriate dress at another Mar-a-Lago fundraiser. Guilfoyle sported a black lacy bodice dress that had a deep-cut neckline, and Guilfoyle accessorized with another large attention-grabbing pendant. On Guilfoyle's Instagram post showcasing that outfit, several followers brought up her split from Donald Trump Jr. "I believe you are in 'revenge body' (revenge everything) mode," one wrote.
March 2025 was also an eventful month for Guilfoyle as she debuted several gaudy skin-baring dresses. Only days before attending the American Patriots Gala, Guilfoyle wore a lingerie-style dress while visiting Ireland that gave a hint that she was possibly over Donald Trump Jr. On March 31, Guilfoyle was tagged in an Instagram photo where she posed in the Ashford Castle in West Ireland.
Earlier in the month, to celebrate turning 56 years old, Guilfoyle wore a form-fitting glittery gold minidress that put her legs and curvy figure on display. When she uploaded photos in the glittery gold 'fit to Instagram, multiple followers popped up in the comments to bash the birthday look. "Not a good look for an ambassador to Greece. I do like you Kimberly but Sorry you need to get some appropriate clothing," one commented. "Kim the lip filler and dark eyelashes needs to go!! It isn't attractive on you," another added.