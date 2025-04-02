Kimberly Guilfoyle's Lingerie-Looking Dress For Ireland Trip Is Proof She's Over Don Jr.
During a trip to Ireland, Kimberly Guilfoyle pulled out all the stops by flaunting her figure in a lingerie-looking dress. The U.S. ambassador to Greece was photographed in Ashford Castle, which is located in West Ireland, where she rocked an embroidered brown dress that wrapped tightly around her body while putting her assets on display in its bra-style bust. She accessorized with a black fur stole draped over her shoulders, and her curled long extensions flowed down the front of her outfit. The gown had a minidress aesthetic, but a full-length transparent black skirt was attached to the bottom that added a bit of elegance to the ensemble. Guilfoyle finished the look by wearing a necklace with a large cross pendant, which may have been a nod to Ireland's Celtic heritage — or just an accessory that drew more attention to her revealing neckline.
A photo of the former Fox News anchor at the Irish castle was uploaded to Instagram by the stylist who did Guilfoyle's hair during the visit. Followers popped up in the comments to compliment Guilfoyle's look and to mention that she had a glow-up since splitting from Donald Trump Jr. "His loss, just say next!" one user wrote. This wasn't the only time Guilfoyle's followers told her she was better off without her ex.
Only a week before showing off her stunning look in a castle, Guilfoyle wore a wildly inappropriate dress for a charity event at Mar-a-Lago. She sported a black dress that had a lacy bodice top with a plunging neckline. In addition to gushing over the outfit, several followers commented on her break from Junior. "Sorry you made him look good," one commented. Guilfoyle had a parade of spicy looks in the weeks leading up to that.
Does Kimberly Guilfoyle look better without Donald Trump Jr.?
Shortly after photos circulated of Donald Trump Jr. packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a selfie in a sexy revenge style dress. Taking to her Instagram Stories on March 5, the Rumble Media member posted a mirror selfie to give a full view of her skimpy outfit. She wore a black minidress that clung to her frame and accentuated her curves. Guilfoyle completed the look with a black choker that had a bow on the front, and a black fur shawl could be seen sitting on a table next to the mirror.
The revealing ensemble tour continued on her birthday when Guilfoyle wore a tiny dress that screamed she was single and on the prowl. On March 10, she uploaded an Instagram carousel that included several snaps of her wearing a body-hugging glittering gold number that had one full sleeve and an asymmetrical neckline. A high hemline showed off her tanned legs, and she capped off the look with gold platform heels and a handbag with a gold strap. The caption Guilfoyle included in the post could have been interpreted as slight shade at her ex. "Feeling grateful for another year of life, growth, and amazing people by my side," she wrote. A running theme in the comment section was followers praising Guilfoyle's risque looks while trashing her ex-fiancé. "U look better now than w don jr," one person replied.
Perhaps breaking up with Trump allowed Guilfoyle to truly show her sartorial spirit. A source told People in December 2024 that the first son and Guilfoyle clashed over her outfit choices. "The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that," the insider said.