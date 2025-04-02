Kimberly Guilfoyle's Lingerie-Looking Dress For Ireland Trip Is Proof She's Over Don Jr.

During a trip to Ireland, Kimberly Guilfoyle pulled out all the stops by flaunting her figure in a lingerie-looking dress. The U.S. ambassador to Greece was photographed in Ashford Castle, which is located in West Ireland, where she rocked an embroidered brown dress that wrapped tightly around her body while putting her assets on display in its bra-style bust. She accessorized with a black fur stole draped over her shoulders, and her curled long extensions flowed down the front of her outfit. The gown had a minidress aesthetic, but a full-length transparent black skirt was attached to the bottom that added a bit of elegance to the ensemble. Guilfoyle finished the look by wearing a necklace with a large cross pendant, which may have been a nod to Ireland's Celtic heritage — or just an accessory that drew more attention to her revealing neckline.

A photo of the former Fox News anchor at the Irish castle was uploaded to Instagram by the stylist who did Guilfoyle's hair during the visit. Followers popped up in the comments to compliment Guilfoyle's look and to mention that she had a glow-up since splitting from Donald Trump Jr. "His loss, just say next!" one user wrote. This wasn't the only time Guilfoyle's followers told her she was better off without her ex.

Only a week before showing off her stunning look in a castle, Guilfoyle wore a wildly inappropriate dress for a charity event at Mar-a-Lago. She sported a black dress that had a lacy bodice top with a plunging neckline. In addition to gushing over the outfit, several followers commented on her break from Junior. "Sorry you made him look good," one commented. Guilfoyle had a parade of spicy looks in the weeks leading up to that.