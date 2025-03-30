Kristi Noem's Killer Legs Give Lauren Boebert's A Run For Her Money
Kristi Noem has worn some inappropriate outfits over the years, but she has mostly kept her legs covered. When sitting down with Tudor Dixon, the 2022 GOP nominee for Michigan governor, in August 2024, Noem wore an outfit that caught the attention of her fans and followers. She sported a white blazer over a black slim-fit dress with an above-the-knee hemline that gave viewers an eyeful. The secretary of homeland security uploaded multiple Instagram posts of the exchange with Dixon, including a video and photo carousels. What stood out to many was not only the political portion of the sit-down, but several Instagrammers noticed that Noem had killer legs like Lauren Boebert — a political ally and friend of Noem's. "Finally, a shorter, sexier skirt showing off your beautiful legs!!!" one thirsty Instagram user commented after seeing Noem sitting down in the leg-baring ensemble.
That was not the only time Noem put her stems on display that year. A few months earlier, in April 2024, she wished Melania Trump a happy birthday by posting a photo to X, formerly Twitter, of her standing alongside the first lady and Donald Trump. The picture was taken from behind, and Noem rocked a sleeveless red dress that had a small slit in the back of the skirt. She completed the look with a pair of high heels, and the outfit coupled with the camera angle showed off her defined calves.
Wishing a happy birthday to our former and future First Lady @MELANIATRUMP!
We can't wait to have you back in South Dakota! pic.twitter.com/R4nGdH3nuZ
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) April 26, 2024
Noem gave another glimpse of her legs later that year when she posted an Instagram photo alongside Kash Patel to congratulate him on being named the director of the FBI. She wore a tight-fitting blue dress with a low-cut neckline and sleeves, and the hemline showed off her toned figure. Noem's legs were not her only body parts that had her followers buzzing.
Kristi Noem also has chiseled arms
It's not only Kristi Noem's legs that have people talking. Noem has another similarity to her friend Lauren Boebert; she has ripped arms. Unlike her rarely seen toned legs, the secretary of homeland security often shows off her jacked upper body online. In June 2024, Noem attended her daughter's dance recital and posted an Instagram carousel of the occasion that featured both pics and videos. She was dressed casually for the event in blue jeans and a sleeveless plaid button-up shirt with a deep-cut neckline and loose fit. Noem's toned biceps and triceps were highlighted as she posed next to members of the dance troupe.
A few months later, Noem attended a Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August 2024, and she opted for a biker tank top that showed off her ripped arms, as were seen in snaps posted to both Instagram and Facebook. Noem's rippling physique did not go unnoticed by her followers. "Toned arms pretty face Kristi!!" a Facebook user commented. "Kristi must workout. Look at her muscle definition," an Instagram follower wrote. Clearly, that follower was spot on.
Noem has spoken about what has led to her toned figure: her tireless workout routine. Not only did it lead to being ripped, but Noem has also been able to combine hitting the gym with networking with other politicians. "How can I get interaction with other members? And for me, it was the gym," she told CNN in May 2018. "We exercise together. But we also talk about legislation," Noem added. Never one to miss a photo-op, the former governor hit a workout class with Tulsi Gabbard in November 2022. Naturally, Noem uploaded group photos of the morning workout to social media afterwards.