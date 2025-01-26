Lauren Boebert Showed Off Her Ripped Body To Millions

Fans of Lauren Boebert have seen her killer toned legs in dresses, but they may not have noticed just how ripped her body is. In an Instagram carousel uploaded on January 9 for law enforcement appreciation day, the congress member uploaded multiple snaps of her interacting with police officers. The first slide, however, was the one that grabbed everyone's attention. Boebert wore a sleeveless dark blue top and tight-fitting blue jeans that accentuated her curves. The snap captured her holding a flag in one hand, and extending her other hand to shake hands with a police officer. What stood out in the pic — besides Boebert not wearing her trademark glasses — was how chiseled the Colorado politician's arms looked. Unsurprisingly, the post led to fans flooding the replies with thirsty comments. "Fit as a fiddle..." one follower wrote. "AOC wishes she was this hot," another replied.

That post may have been the clearest example of just how fit Boebert is, but she had shown off her toned arms before. After visiting the Vallecito Dam in Colorado in August 2023, Boebert posted pics to Instagram. For those photos, she wore a similar outfit to the law enforcement appreciation one, as she rocked a black tank top with a plunging neckline and blue jeans. That time she accessorized with a baseball hat, and her usual glasses.

Earlier that year, Boebert showed off how fit she was when she posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of her doing a cartwheel race with her son down a hallway at the Capitol. The politician impressively pulled off a series of cartwheels and trounced her son in the race, but received online backlash for posting the vid in the wake of school violence. However, that was not the only time Boebert caused a stir by showcasing her fit figure.