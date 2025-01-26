Lauren Boebert Showed Off Her Ripped Body To Millions
Fans of Lauren Boebert have seen her killer toned legs in dresses, but they may not have noticed just how ripped her body is. In an Instagram carousel uploaded on January 9 for law enforcement appreciation day, the congress member uploaded multiple snaps of her interacting with police officers. The first slide, however, was the one that grabbed everyone's attention. Boebert wore a sleeveless dark blue top and tight-fitting blue jeans that accentuated her curves. The snap captured her holding a flag in one hand, and extending her other hand to shake hands with a police officer. What stood out in the pic — besides Boebert not wearing her trademark glasses — was how chiseled the Colorado politician's arms looked. Unsurprisingly, the post led to fans flooding the replies with thirsty comments. "Fit as a fiddle..." one follower wrote. "AOC wishes she was this hot," another replied.
That post may have been the clearest example of just how fit Boebert is, but she had shown off her toned arms before. After visiting the Vallecito Dam in Colorado in August 2023, Boebert posted pics to Instagram. For those photos, she wore a similar outfit to the law enforcement appreciation one, as she rocked a black tank top with a plunging neckline and blue jeans. That time she accessorized with a baseball hat, and her usual glasses.
Earlier that year, Boebert showed off how fit she was when she posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of her doing a cartwheel race with her son down a hallway at the Capitol. The politician impressively pulled off a series of cartwheels and trounced her son in the race, but received online backlash for posting the vid in the wake of school violence. However, that was not the only time Boebert caused a stir by showcasing her fit figure.
Lauren Boebert flaunts her body in inappropriate outfits
Lauren Boebert deliberately aimed to ruffle some feathers when she put her backside on display in a tight-fitting dress in November 2021. The congress member uploaded a photo to X, where she posed next to Donald Trump in a red off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. What made the outfit stand out was not just how it fit snugly on Boebert, but that "Let's Go Brandon" was written in giant white lettering across the back. To show off the slogan, Boebert had her back to the camera and pressed her hands on her sides which accentuated the lettering and her booty. Not only was the slogan a shot at Joe Biden — it had become a catchphrase for the far-right — but the red dress was a blatant jab at the "Tax the Rich" gown Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had worn to the Met gala that year.
That form-fitting "LGB" outfit was not the only time Boebert showed off her assets in a skintight dress. In September 2024, the Colorado native visited Capitol Hill and opted for a white minidress that hugged her frame and showed off her legs. She completed the look with a blazer that was buttoned at her midsection which helped to further highlight her curves.
A month before looking spicy while on Capitol Hill, a bikini photo of Boebert was shared online that showcased her fit figure. The photo was shared by Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Boebert's political bestie Matt Gaetz, and it not only showed off the politician's frame, but the giant tattoo she has on her side. "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger tweeted alongside the pic. "Well then...there's that!," Boebert replied with a cry-laughing emoji.