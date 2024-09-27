Lauren Boebert's Skin-Tight Dress For U.S. Capitol Visit Sure Shows Off Her Own Assets
What do you wear to vote on a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown? If you're Lauren Boebert, you rock a dress that you could also close the bar down in.
Ahead of the legislation session in question on September 25, 2024, the congresswoman from Colorado tried to legi-slay in one of her go-to outfits. She was photographed arriving at Capitol Hill in a blazer and mini dress combo that was anything but conservative. Her white bodycon dress had a tulip hem that got hiked up pretty high as she ascended the Capitol's steps. Boebert shows off her killer legs often, so they must be one of her favorite features.
Boebert's dress appeared to be made out of clingy jersey material. On its own, the garment would have been an ideal choice for spending a night out dancing at a club or perhaps Mar-a-Lago, where DJ Donald Trump blasts a playlist of eclectic tunes. But to make her ensemble more work-appropriate, Boebert tossed on a black, one-button blazer with white, rolled cuffs. It had a snug fit that accentuated her assets rather than hiding them. Boebert was also toting a pricey accessory: her tan Christian Louboutin handbag. She might not like to hear this, but her beloved blazer-dress combo also makes a frequent appearance in the wardrobe rotation of a high-profile Democrat.
A designer who worked with Jill Biden dislikes Lauren Boebert's workwear pairing
Sheath dresses and blazers seem to be workwear essentials for many women working in politics, but this trend is starting to feel as outdated as Lauren Boebert's Snooki hair pouf. A designer who has worked with Jill Biden, David Meister, told OK! Magazine that he was disappointed when the first lady started embracing the look. "I personally don't like that. I don't think it's really doing anything — it's fine, but it's not a look that I'm fond of," he said.
While the combination might seem like a no-brainer that's easy to pull off, Boebert has struggled with it in the past. When she and her colleague Matt Gaetz went gun shopping together in 2022, she paired a navy blazer with an electric blue sheath dress. The two shades of blue clashed horribly.
Boebert could add a little dimension to her outfits by exchanging her dresses for blouses and skirts. This would allow her to introduce more colors, patterns, and textures to her workwear. And the next time she votes on a spending bill, she'll look like she didn't just throw on a blazer and rush to the Capitol in the same dress she wore to grab a few drinks (and possibly catch a play) the night before.