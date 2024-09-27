Lauren Boebert's Skin-Tight Dress For U.S. Capitol Visit Sure Shows Off Her Own Assets

What do you wear to vote on a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown? If you're Lauren Boebert, you rock a dress that you could also close the bar down in.

Ahead of the legislation session in question on September 25, 2024, the congresswoman from Colorado tried to legi-slay in one of her go-to outfits. She was photographed arriving at Capitol Hill in a blazer and mini dress combo that was anything but conservative. Her white bodycon dress had a tulip hem that got hiked up pretty high as she ascended the Capitol's steps. Boebert shows off her killer legs often, so they must be one of her favorite features.

Boebert's dress appeared to be made out of clingy jersey material. On its own, the garment would have been an ideal choice for spending a night out dancing at a club or perhaps Mar-a-Lago, where DJ Donald Trump blasts a playlist of eclectic tunes. But to make her ensemble more work-appropriate, Boebert tossed on a black, one-button blazer with white, rolled cuffs. It had a snug fit that accentuated her assets rather than hiding them. Boebert was also toting a pricey accessory: her tan Christian Louboutin handbag. She might not like to hear this, but her beloved blazer-dress combo also makes a frequent appearance in the wardrobe rotation of a high-profile Democrat.