Lauren Boebert Flaunts Overpriced Accessory In Leg-Baring Black Dress

If you think Lauren Boebert's always polished, it's probably because she's spending big to keep it that way. The Colorado congresswoman has no shame admitting she drops serious cash on her looks. So, hearing that she shelled out over a grand on a single handbag? Nothing out of the ordinary. Mind you, this is the same woman who openly boasted about getting Botox to avoid looking like her enemy, Nancy Pelosi. "You want to spend your own money to change your body up — sure. You know, I'm a fan of Botox," she dished in a "Rumble" livestream. Plus, her critics also once dug up the fact that she spent $240 in a hair extension studio prior to attending a debate.

As for her wardrobe, no matter how tacky and inappropriate some of her outfits can be, she apparently has a thing for splurging on labels. One critic noticed that she wore a pair of those coveted Christian Louboutin stilettos (her favorite brand is starting to get a little more obvious at this point). "Says the ex h**ker who wears $800 Christian Louboutin fancy shoes," they tweeted, adding in another post that her luxury lifestyle is starting to get a bit suspicious. "How much do you rake in from the NRA, GOP, super PACS and uninformed voters to fund your lifestyle bobo? ... Now you wear Christian Louboutin's, fly first class and drive a Cadillac Escalade?" they questioned.

It does make you wonder — are those Louboutins funded by her supporters' donations? After all, Boebert's been caught spending campaign money on personal expenses before — whether it's a night out at her ex-boyfriend's bar or covering her rent and utility bills. Only time — and maybe another FEC filing — will tell.