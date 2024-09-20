Lauren Boebert Flaunts Overpriced Accessory In Leg-Baring Black Dress
Another day, another reason to roll your eyes at Lauren Boebert. The MAGA-favorite congresswoman seems to attract as many critics as she does supporters — celebrities included. And honestly, it's no surprise. With Boebert's shady antics and headline-grabbing stunts, she has become an easy target for trolls and critics alike. Whether it's her tasteless outfits or her scandalous dating history, people always seem to find something to drag her for. This time, it's her choice of handbag that may stir up a fresh round of backlash, and it comes with a hefty price tag.
Boebert, who's already been under fire for reportedly burning through nearly $2 million in her re-election campaign, as reported by Newsweek, seems to have no problem splurging on pricey accessories, too. Beyond her obsession with ultra-white teeth and her impressive devotion to sporting her millennial side part, she's also got a serious thing for expensive arm candy. Case in point: the Christian Louboutin bag she strutted into the House Chamber with on September 12. Upon some quick sleuthing, we found out that it rings up at a cool $1,490. And honestly, are we even supposed to be surprised? Boebert's history of splashing out on her appearance is no secret. She's rocked Louboutins before, and this latest indulgence? It just checks out.
Lauren has a history of spending lavishly on vanity
If you think Lauren Boebert's always polished, it's probably because she's spending big to keep it that way. The Colorado congresswoman has no shame admitting she drops serious cash on her looks. So, hearing that she shelled out over a grand on a single handbag? Nothing out of the ordinary. Mind you, this is the same woman who openly boasted about getting Botox to avoid looking like her enemy, Nancy Pelosi. "You want to spend your own money to change your body up — sure. You know, I'm a fan of Botox," she dished in a "Rumble" livestream. Plus, her critics also once dug up the fact that she spent $240 in a hair extension studio prior to attending a debate.
As for her wardrobe, no matter how tacky and inappropriate some of her outfits can be, she apparently has a thing for splurging on labels. One critic noticed that she wore a pair of those coveted Christian Louboutin stilettos (her favorite brand is starting to get a little more obvious at this point). "Says the ex h**ker who wears $800 Christian Louboutin fancy shoes," they tweeted, adding in another post that her luxury lifestyle is starting to get a bit suspicious. "How much do you rake in from the NRA, GOP, super PACS and uninformed voters to fund your lifestyle bobo? ... Now you wear Christian Louboutin's, fly first class and drive a Cadillac Escalade?" they questioned.
It does make you wonder — are those Louboutins funded by her supporters' donations? After all, Boebert's been caught spending campaign money on personal expenses before — whether it's a night out at her ex-boyfriend's bar or covering her rent and utility bills. Only time — and maybe another FEC filing — will tell.